The clue that suggests that Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz are the first surprise couple of 2024

Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann had a romantic relationship for approximately a year that deadline in November 2022. The two Aston Villa players did not seem to have ended their courtship in a good way, since the reason that was reported by the British media as the reason for the separation was some sensual posing of the Swiss woman in a calendar for 2023.

However, Christmas seems to have changed the situation in a totally surprising way. To welcome 2024, Lehmann has shared a series of photographs on her Instagram account of her in a kind of tunnel made of balloons. In them appeared people from his environment and, among all of them, a Douglas Luiz who did not hesitate to respond with I love you in the comments.

The meeting does not seem to have been a coincidence, as Douglas Luiz shared a new photograph during the afternoon of December 2. In it he appears hugging Lehmann in what appears to be a house. Next to the scene he has incorporated a red heart that leaves a hypothetical return completely up in the air.. Lehmann has republished the photograph with another heart and a rose.

This was their relationship

When only a few months had passed since Alisha Lehmann’s breakup with her teammate, Ramona Bachmann, after three years full of love, Douglas Luiz crossed the path. The couple shared their first public kiss in November 2021 and during the following months the images together on their respective Instagram accounts were a constant theme.

Enlarge Douglas Luiz Instagram

Lehmann, who is the sportswoman with the most followers on Instagram -16.3 million-, suffered sexist insults from presenter Milton Neves during her romance. View and comment. Without rewinding the video, what number was on the shirt?quoted the 71-year-old Brazilian, mentioning a sequence in which the camera approached the forward’s butt.

The communicator’s attitude earned him a reprimand from Douglas Luiz. You are old, you have been in football for years and you publish a video that does not respect women’s football or the player herself, who is also my girlfriend. You haven’t learned what respect is, pointed out the midfielder.