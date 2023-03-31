The CNRT will fine the transport companies that stopped their activity this Thursday

The National Transport Regulation Commission (CNRT)a body of the Ministry of Transport, decided to penalize urban public transport companies due to the stoppage of activities of line 195 and the reduction of the service of line 194 that were agreed for the day of this Thursday.

As indicated by an official statement, the CNRT “carried out sanction acts for non-compliance with Article 83 of Decree No. 1395/1998 that establishes the services and their frequencies of the lines of national jurisdiction”. In this sense, they indicated that the sanctions could be fines of up to $556,500.

The conflict began on the night of last Wednesday, when Metropolis announced the cessation of activities saying that it does not have money for the fuel of its units.

It should be noted that the Buenos Aires government disagreed with what was stated by the company and the Minister of Transport, Jorge D’Onofriosaid: “We are not going to let thousands of neighbors and neighbors be victims of this type of actions that have no support in their claim. The Province complies every month so that the passenger system does not suffer alterations.”

At the same time, the Government has already ordered the company to reestablish the service promptly and on all routes, noting that it could declare the expiration of the concessions that Metropol has in the province of Buenos Aires.