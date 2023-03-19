The collection of micro bikinis with which Emilia Attias excelled in glamor

Although for some time now emilia attias has decided to get away from the media, he continues to be one of the most popular celebrities in the national show business.

The last time that the Turco Naim couple hosted a program was the version of “Rest of the World” years ago, and since then emilia attias seems to carry a much lower profile.

Emilia headlined “Rest of the World” until the end of 2021.

Where you have not abandoned your activity emilia attias It is on social networks, where he usually shares part of his daily life with his million and a half followers.

Like many people around the world, the famous He took advantage of the summer to rest. True to his style she stood out glamor with some of the most exclusive micro bikini designs that she has in her collection.

A swimsuit in the best Gucci style in brown tones, one in a shrill turquoise color and the classic total black are some of her favorites. He also enjoyed the sand and the sea with an impressive set of two red pieces, and one purple. Absolutely all of them suited him wonderfully.

always impeccable

in the last hours emilia attias He shared part of what was his last job on his Instagram profile.

The look of the famous to attend the exclusive event of the clothing brand.

Together with Zaira Nara and other colleagues, the model took part in the presentation of the collection for the autumn/winter season of the well-known brand “Rapsodia”, where she dazzled with a daring total black outfit.