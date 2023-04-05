The Colombian will strengthen the title challenger’s goal production – Honka brings back his star sale from Scotland

Liverpool came to Tuesday’s match against Chelsea with, among others, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench. It was a mark from coach Jürgen Klopp after the weekend’s big loss against Manchester City.

The match still did not give Liverpool any great joy. It was 0-0 against out-of-form Chelsea, who were playing their first game since sacking coach Graham Potter.

Chelsea still had two balls in the goal which were disallowed after video review. Reece James was waved off for a fine offside in the first half and in the second half a goal was disallowed when Kai Havertz hit the ball with his arm.

Aston Villa, who are chasing a European place for next season, took three new points. The team won 2–1 against Leicester after a late winner by Bertrand Traore.

Results:

Chelsea–Liverpool 0–0

Boournemouth–Brighton 0–2

Leeds–Nottingham 2–1

Leicester–Aston Villa 1–2