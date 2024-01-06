The commented look of Queen Letizia at Military Easter

This January 6 was an important date for the Royal House, as the first appearance of Princess Leonor at the Military Easter was going to take place. The fact that every year is the first public event of the Borbón family also aroused special attention to see what the stylistic commitment of the monarch consort was.Letizia Ortiz, always daring with her choices.

Letizia attended the event, held at the Royal Palace of Madrid, with a Black poncho with a fur collar designed by Carolina Herrera. Furthermore, the garment suggested a Champagne-colored blouse with a Perkins collar and a semi-open black skirt that showed off the queen’s worked legs.

The choice of the cape is especially significant, since it is not the first time that he appears with it at Military Easter. In fact, it seems to have become another element of the tradition of every January 6, since it was already worn in the years 2023 and 2021. That last year, in addition, had the peculiarity that his face was hidden behind a mask when Spain was in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. To finish the model, The shoes were also black with low heels, the same color that also predominated in the bag.

Throughout the event, Letizia has remained very attentive to the first heir to the country’s throne in her debut at Military Easter. Leonor has arrived dressed in her military uniform and the entire family has received congratulations from the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, for the work that Leonor is doing at the Zaragoza Military Academy.

Robles also had some words of praise for Ortiz that were responded to by a facial gesture of visible emotion. I want to especially thank Her Majesty the Queen for her daily dedication and willingness to serve.he has pronounced.