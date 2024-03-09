The complaint of Malu, Mchel Salgado’s daughter: It is very easy to talk about our parents

Shame on Salgado He is having a great time in his personal and professional life. It was this 2023 when she was able to travel to Miami, where has been working on musican art that she has dreamed of dedicating herself to since she was little, even managing to appear on the famous La Voz Kids program.

However, the young artist has also had to deal with different problems throughout her life, especially due to the criticism for having been the daughter of the former Real Madrid soccer player, Mchel Salgado. Some criticism that he has had enough of, now turning to Instagram to denounce his exhaustion after reading an article that says they have a shortcut to fame. Incredible what you have to read and listen to… Because we are daughters of soccer players, we neither work nor study, or how is this? The press thing is from another world, he began by explaining in his stories.

Malu did not want to keep quiet any longer, and that is why he has chosen to turn to his Instagram profile to show his anger at the published article: I want to comment on the previous article. I can’t help but remain silent as always. My face fell when I read it. And just as the press can talk about me, I can defend myself. To all the Spanish press: Our parents (the soccer players) neither work nor study for us.

For this reason, he wanted to present his particular situation: In my case, Has my father been in the studio recording 12 hours a day non-stop? Has he been the one who took my final exams at the university or has he studied 100 hours a week? It is very easy to talk about our parents when we put all the effort into getting what we want and what we dream of. We are people who have dreams. But unfortunately, whatever we decide to dedicate ourselves to, we are going to be criticized the same. If it’s not for one thing, it’s for another.

It’s very difficult to have to constantly prove my worth. and that people continue talking about more without knowing. I know what I’m worth. Sometimes These things affect me because I fight every day for my dreams.. Besides, you don’t know what a person may be going through in their private life, Salgado’s daughter added.

And in addition, Malu wanted to remember those comments that he constantly faces, and that have nothing to do with the reality he lives, since they are not supported by any argument: It’s exhausting to hear so much of the cliché: this one hasn’t hit the water in her life, or this one doesn’t know what effort is, or this one has everything done in life.. It’s a pressure that no one imagines and it’s very easy to talk without knowing me. I will never accept anyone in my life, known or not, who makes me doubt myself or my abilities.

Thank your fans for their support

Finally, she wanted to take advantage of her stories to thank those who support her, her followers, who truly value the work and effort that the young woman dedicates to music: To those who support me, thank you from the bottom of my heart.. And to those who don’t, thank you very much for motivating me much more to show you what I can do and that I can reach very high being Malu Salgado. Thank you.