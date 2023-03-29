The complaint, the hacking and the farewell: The case for which Scarlett Camberos left the Liga MX Femenil

The abrupt departure of Scarlett Camberos from América is an unfortunate event in the history of the Liga MX Femenil. After almost a year of harassment, the soccer player decided to leave Mexico to live peacefully in the United States, highlighting the problems and violence that women face in the country.

The Mexican-American winger arrived in America for the Clausura 2022 and after two tournaments and a bit of the third, registered 37 games and scored 18 goals. In a short time he became a figure of the team, even with celebrations full of cream-blue identity.

This is how the Scarlett Camberos case developed

July 2022: On July 25, Scarlett Camberos reported that a man was harassing her in different ways. From creating social media accounts under her name and inventing that they were a couple, to following her on her way to her house in Mexico City.

On the same day, Selene Valera confirmed the existence of that same person. Identified on social media as Andrés Hernández, had also harassed the now Atlas soccer playeras well as Jana Gutiérrez when both were active in America.

February 2023: Almost 7 months after the first complaint, Scarlett Camberos’s social networks were hacked. Jorge, the player’s father, confirmed that it was Andrés Hernández. Meanwhile, the agency that represents the soccer player asked that any publication made by the subject be ignored.

Between February 14 and 15, Andrés published as if he were Scarlett Camberos, continuing with the version that they had been a couple. Likewise, he made an alleged complaint about the harassment that he himself caused.

March 7, 2023: After Scarlett Camberos played the Revelations Cup with the Mexican National Team, she traveled to the United States but not for the América friendlies. As the team faced Angel City, she met with her family to discuss the situation.

From rumors to confirmation of his departure from America

March 9: Once Camberos returned home, rumors began that he would not return to Mexico. Little by little, this version gained strength and that is finally what happened. However, in America it was said that they were only a few days off.

In addition, the newspaper Récord reported that A judge from Mexico City issued the arrest warrant against José Andrés “N”. However, he was only detained for 36 hours, even though he had already violated a restraining order.

Camberos in the Revelations Cup with Mexico / Agencia Mexsport

March 21st: The only thing that was missing to ensure the departure of Scarlett Camberos from America was official information from him or the club. América published a statement in which she explained how she supported her now ex-soccer player and revealed that her destiny is at Angel City of the NWSL.

The signing with this team was also a rumor that grew from the first days of March. And if that was not enough, Liga MX Femenil expressed a position that sparked much criticism and now, it only remains to wait for the arrival of Camberos to the Los Angeles team to become official.

Officially introduced with Angel City

March 29: Scarlett Camberos was officially introduced as reinforcement of Angel City FCteam of the NWSL (the women’s league of the United States).

According to him announcement of the American club, Chambers signed for 2 years and the amount of the transaction was agreed upon on March 8, when Angel City defeated América Femenil in a friendly match.

“I am super excited to join Angel City. It has always been a goal of mine to play in the NWSL. It is their second year in the league, and there is still a lot of history to be written with this new club. I love the fans, the atmosphere and I’m glad my family has the opportunity to see me play in the wonderful city of Los Angeles.”said Scarlett Camberos when presented.

Scarlett Cambneros already has a new team / Photo: Angel City FC

