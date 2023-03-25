The complementary stage begins with Defensor Sporting advancing on the scoreboard

Defensor leads the complement with goals from Andrés Ferrari (32′ 1T) and Adrián Balboa (37′ 1T).

The home team recorded a victory in their last match of the current season, while the visit will enter the match after a draw at 1 on the last date.

Defensor Sporting beat Cerro Largo 3-0 in their previous match. His previous results were mixed. They have won 2 games and 2 ended in a tie. In them, he conceded 4 goals in his bow and scored 11 in the rival net.

On the previous day, Plaza Colonia tied the game 1-1 against La Luz. With an irregular record (1 loss and 3 wins in the last 4 games played), the team has scored 7 goals and has conceded 8 in its arc.

The home owner is in second place and has 12 points (3 PG – 3 PE – 1 PP), while the visit added 10 points and is in eighth place in the tournament (3 PG – 1 PE – 3 PP) .

Referee Daniel Rodríguez was in charge of supervising the game at the Luis Franzini stadium.

Defender Sporting training today

Coach Marcelo Méndez arranged a 4-3-3 formation with Matías Dufour defending the goal; Juan Pintado, Sebastian Boselli, Guillermo De los Santos and Nicolás Rodríguez as full backs; Rodrigo Pérez, Gonzalo Freitas and Joaquin Valiente in midfield; with Matías Abaldo, Andrés Ferrari and Adrián Balboa as attackers.

Formation of Plaza Colonia today

For his part, Nicolás Vigneri came out to play with a 4-3-3 scheme, with goalkeeper Joaquín Silva; Federico Barrandeguy, Haibrany Ruiz Díaz, Nicolás Olivera, Edhard Greising as defenders; Jorge Ayala, Yvo Calleros and José Agustín Pérez as midfielders; and Rodrigo Amaral, Osinachi Ebere and Natanael Guzmán as forwards.

Note and image source: DataFactory