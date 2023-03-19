The controversial celebration of Henry Martin and the memes left by America’s rout of Chivas

(Photo: special)

He national classic of Liga MX left a fair of goals, but the majority in favor of America club that ended up thrashing 4-2 at Chivas del Guadalajaraat the Akron stadium, in a match corresponding to day 12 of the Clausura 2023.

And it is that before the match, both teams arrived very evenly, being within the first five of the general table. However, the Uruguayan striker for Las Águilas, Jonathan “Cabecita” Rodríguezhe left the field inspired and dispatched with a doubletfirst at minute 16 and then at 38 ‘.

The 3-0 was led by the Argentine midfielder Leonardo Suarezat minute 42. But at minute 53 ‘the scoring leader of the MX League appeared, the team from Mexico, henry martinwho reached 10 goals in the tournament and revived the controversial goal celebration that Cuauhtémoc Blanco made famous, where he simulated a dog urinating on the opponent’s goal line.

Said celebration of Blanco was held in 1999when he scored a goal against celaya and in his celebration he first simulated a dog and later launched himself into the net of the rival goal.

The action caused the referee to remove the yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the azulcrema fans applauded the tribute to the mythical “10″ americanista. Although some former footballers, such as Jared Borgetti criticized his action, noting that “should be an example for the youth”.

“A shame the way in which Henry Martín celebrates the goal. He supposed that, to be a captain and a figure of America, a little more class and education were required ”opined on Twitter the journalist David Faitelson.

From minute 62 on, the rojiblancos had a certain reaction thanks to a own goal by Emilio Lara and at 72′ Sergio Flores excited the local public to score the second for Chivas, but they couldn’t take it anymore.

With this result, the capital team climbed to the second position of the general table, with 23 points, while the team from Guadalajara dropped to fifth stepwith 21 points.

For matchday 13, America will receive the Club Leon at the Azteca stadium, on April 1. For its part, Guadalajara will play the city derby against AtlasThe same day.

As expected, the win sparked endless ridicule and memes by the blue creams towards the “chivahermanos”. Here are some of them:

