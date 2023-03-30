0221

The Costera does not leave the La Plata Terminal towards the Capital

The conflict continues and thousands of passengers who travel regularly -from La Plata to the Federal Capital- are affected by a measure of force that includes the stoppage of activities of line 195 and the reduction of the service of line 194. This is how this Thursday, There are no buses to CABA from the local bus terminal.

Despite the warning of the Ministry of Transport of the province of Buenos Aires, Metropol announced during the last hours of Wednesday that it does not have money for the fuel of its units. This is the company popularly known as Costera that provides a service to connect the Buenos Aires capital with Retiro.

As reported by the entity on its social networks, for this Thursday the total stoppage of line 195, the reduction of service on line 194 and also marked that there will be a progressive restoration on lines 237, 310 and 670.

It should be noted that the Buenos Aires government disagreed with what was stated by the company and the Minister of Transportation Jorge D’Onofriosaid: “We are not going to let thousands of neighbors be victims of this type of actions that have no support in their claim. The Province complies every month so that the passenger system does not suffer alterations”.

At the same time, the government has already ordered the company to reestablish the service promptly and on all routes, noting that it could declare the expiration of the concessions that Metropol has in the province of Buenos Aires.

