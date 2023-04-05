The Council of Europe chooses Signaturit for the management of electronic signatures

He signed

The Council of Europe, the international organization for the promotion of democracy, protection of human rights and the rule of law, has signed an agreement with LegalTech company Signaturit to develop the project to integrate electronic signatures into its own digital management tools.

Compliance with the legal requirements of the elDAS regulation and the ability to offer and facilitate simple, advanced and qualified signature modalities were the decisive factors in the Council of Europe’s decision for Signaturit over other providers. Furthermore, LegalTech is a customer-centric company and has developed a tailor-made solution that fits the needs of the European organization.

The use of electronic signatures continues to increase, not only in private companies but also in public institutions. A year ago, the Council of Europe commissioned Signaturit’s services to digitize the signature of documents via the web platform. But this time, the international organization wanted to go one step further and embark on a new project to integrate e-signatures via an API, with the goal of reaching 100,000 signatures by the end of the year. The tool’s rollout has started with 200 users and is expected to reach 700 by the end of the year.

„The fact that the Council of Europe is counting on Signaturit’s e-signature to meet new challenges is undoubtedly a privilege for us, which puts us even more at the forefront of e-signatures in Europe. Our technological solution not only provides the necessary legal guarantees, but also speeds up and increases the efficiency of the signing process. Not to mention improving the signer experience“, so Sergio Ruiz, President of Signaturit Group.

The aim is to become a more efficient organization that balances innovation, regulation and environmental protection. To achieve this, the company started a digital transformation project with Signaturit. The European Directory for the Quality of Medicines and Healthcare Services, the European Convention on Human Rights and Eurimages already have or will soon have the electronic signature of the Council of Europe Culture Promotion Fund.

“Digital technologies are transforming people’s lives, from the way we communicate to the way we live and work. That is why we in the Council of Europe want to tackle this process of digital transformation of signature processes with the tailor-made solution from Signaturit and thus streamline administration for the benefit of all Europeans”, explained Alain Miele, Head of Technological Innovation at the Council of Europe.

