The Council would vote this Wednesday for an increase of more than 30% in the taxi fare

The cost study of the taxi fare entered this Monday from the Rosario Mobility Entity to the Council, and an increase would be voted this week, with a figure to be agreed. The value updated to March showed a lag of 70%, and the Public Services commission was left open. The members agreed that they will continue negotiating between now and Wednesday, when they will meet at 9, and the number that has the best chance of prospering would cover half of that difference.

Due to the inflationary context, the lowering of the flag showed a rate delay of 67.71% and the tab 76.96%, as well as the minute of waiting. The night flag descent has a variation of 63.55%; and for weekends and holidays, 57.45%. The night file, weekends, and minute waiting has the greatest lag with 78.15%.

This Wednesday, when the ordinary session is held in the Council, the green light would be given for an update of the rate, which could be between 30 and 40%. Before the technical study was known, the number considered by the councilors was around 30%, but the taxi drivers are asking that it be between 5 and 10 points higher.

The idea of ​​the headlines is that the rate follows the path of inflation. They now propose to increase a first tranche, and within four months it will be reviewed how the national indices continue to adjust the rate. “We are not thinking of offsetting profitability or making large investments. We just want to get on with what we have,” he stated.

The calculation made by the sector is that annual inflation will be around at least 100%. The proposal is to divide the year into three stages, and to increase each quarter by slightly more than 30%, and thus reach the end of the year with the value of the rate tied to the estimated cost increase.