When the audience was already showing signs of fatigue with formats such as Mujeres y Hombres and Viceversa, All you need is love… o no or Me quedo tú, Mediaset launched a move with the production of Temptation Island. The program, presented in its first season by Mnica Naranjo and since then by Sandra Barneda It has become one of Telecinco’s biggest hits.

Few stronger proofs of love have been seen on Spanish television. Five couples go to an ideal location to test themselves with ten tempters willing to conquer them. All this without losing sight of what is happening in the other villa, where the other member of the couple is in a similar situation.

Of the 39 couples that have been part of the seven editions of the program, less than half have returned together from the Dominican Republic. In addition, many of them have problems recovering from the point they were at before embarking on the adventure. However, there are others cases in which love triumphs and the participants come to fulfill their dream of starting a family. We review the history of the couples from Temptation Island who have had children together.

Patricia Prez and Lester Duque

The contestants of the second edition fell in love during their time on the reality show. Lester came with the television Marta Peate, but the two found a new path away from the eleven years of love they had together. Lester and Patri got married in 2022 and, after suffering an unexpected miscarriage, they finally had their son a little over a month ago: at the beginning of February. They called him Ro.

Luca Sanchez and Isaac Torres

Luca’s pregnancy was not without controversy. The woman from Cádiz, who ended up falling in love with her friend’s favorite tempter Marina and he didn’t even leave the edition with which he would end up being his partner, spent her entire pregnancy in a constant sentimental coming and going with Torres. Finally, little Ma was born at the end of October 2022. and Isaac found out on Instagram thanks to his followers.

Lara Tronti and Hugo Prez

Hugo and Lara shared the edition with Luca and Isaac, although theirs was relatively clear from the beginning. The two swore eternal love to each other at the end of their time in the Dominican Republic, although they did not have their son until the end of January of this 2024. The name chosen by the parents was Nicols, although what was significant was that the two decided to alternate the usual order of surnames so that the first was their mother’s.

Sandra Friz and Dario Sells

The two participants of the fourth season left the island alone after her infidelity with Rubo. However, time ended up healing everything and the two already came to the reunion reconciled. September 2023 began for them in the hospital with the birth of little Noah, a quite fashionable name in Spain in recent years.

Ana López and Borja González

The latest to join this short list have been the two members of the last edition. It must have been the day of the last bonfire or the next day, Ana confessed, referring to the day she had become pregnant. At the reunion she showed an incipient tummy and, although do everything to hide itLuca was born a few weeks ago.

