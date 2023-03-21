The Crown Creators Recreate Diana’s Death Wreck

In the final season of the hit series, the saddest chapter in royal history is to be examined. But how far will the makers go?

For fans of “The Crown”, the series is an exciting look behind the walls of the British royal family. For the critics of the Netflix hit, there is often not enough separation between reality and fiction.

The series tells the life story of the recently deceased British Queen Elizabeth II († 96) and her family members in a highly dramatized form – and has been one of the most successful in the history of the streaming provider since it started seven years ago.

Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki (left) on the film set: The new episodes of “The Crown” were filmed in Spain, among other places Photo: Aresou Leisdorff

Before the release of the fifth season, Netflix gave in, published a so-called disclaimer in the trailer – a warning that underlined that the content was “inspired” by true events – so it does not claim to be true.

In the sixth and final season of The Crown should now the death of Princess Diana (†36) be addressed. The streaming provider’s promise: Diana’s death scenes would be treated with “the utmost respect and care”.

The scene of the accident: On August 31, 1997, shortly after midnight, the car in which Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed were sitting crashed into the 13th bridge pillar in the Pont d’Alma tunnel Foto: picture-alliance/ dpa

It is not yet known how detailed the tragic car accident involving Diana and her lover Dodi Al-Fayed († 42) in Paris will be in 1997.

1997: Diana a few hours before her tragic accident in the elevator at the Ritz hotel in Paris Foto: picture-alliance/ dpa

But: According to the “Daily Mail”, a film crew in the French capital was observed reconstructing Diana’s last hours. Other scenes filmed in December are said to show investigators examining the wreck.

And now the British newspaper has photos showing the replica of the Mercedes – Diana’s accident car!

This photo shows the replica of Diana’s wrecked car for The Crown Foto: hgm-press

The images show a replica of the wreckage with the dented front wheel of a black Mercedes, the crushed hood and the dashboard hanging out of the shattered windshield.

“I think a lot of people will find it pretty sick that they went into so much detail to recreate how the car was crashed. I think it’s going to cause a lot of excitement in the royal family,” a source was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

The replica vehicle is said to have been secretly transported to Paris – one of two cars brought there for filming last year.

Netflix’s previous promise for the final season: The moment of the accident will not be recreated. Exactly how Diana’s death is addressed in “The Crown” is expected to be revealed in late 2023 or early 2024. An exact date for the new episodes has not yet been set.