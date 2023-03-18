The curious history of the Necklace Nebula is based on a dance that seems to be a natural mating ritual.

Star shows are the order of the day at the observatories that science uses to explore the depths of the cosmos. One that has already been orbiting the Earth for more than three decades and deciphering the mysteries of the universe is the Hubble Space Telescopewhich with its lenses has captured a wonderful Necklace Nebula.

The nebula is so named because it is made up of two massive stars: a dwarf and a giant. The larger one surrounds the smaller one and together they expel an impressive amount of gas to shape the images that were captured with Hubble.

