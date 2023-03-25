The curse of the “3 famous” and the funeral business of Chabelo where Rebecca Jones was kept awake

During one of his YouTube programs, Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that Chabelo is the supposed owner of the García López funeral home.

The curse of “the 3” supposedly had its beginnings in the United States after the death of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, in 1950.

The 27 Club is undoubtedly one of the most important popular legends in show business.

After the death in recent days of Rebecca Jones, Irma Serrano and Ignacio López Tarso, the digital community began to speculate about one of the most famous legends in show business, which indicates that when a famous person dies, two more die for their birthday. thus the rule of the “curse of the three celebrities”, however, this morning this superstition has become more relevant after the sensitive death of Xavier López Chabelo, who died at the age of 88, joining this conversation.

Superstitions and show business

According to the popular collective, superstitions serve to regulate psychological tension that we feel when we want to achieve an objective, creating a feeling of control and predictability in situations perceived as chaotic and out of control, as pointed out by Schippers & Van Lange, an aspect with which society can give acceptable responses to various phenomena that occur within the daily life.

These superstitions and rituals are an important part of the daily life of all people, such as the use of medals, symbols or objects of protection, performing a repetitive act before carrying out an activity or competition or even seeking to predict and respond to certain phenomena. like death in groups.

The Curse of the Famous Three and the Club of 27

It is worth mentioning that within the strongest existing superstitions within the world of entertainment is the so-called “curse of the 3 celebrities” which supposedly began in 1950, when Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash, aspect that triggered the belief that from that moment on, whenever a famous person dies, the world of entertainment will lose two more in the following days.

This popular belief is added to that indicated in history and literature as the “triple death” which kings, heroes, and gods supposedly suffer is a supposedly Proto-Indo-European theme, reconstructed from medieval accounts of Celtic and Germanic mythology and archaeologically attested from ancient bodies such as Lindow Man.

On the other hand, the club of 27 It is undoubtedly one of the superstitions that has had the most impact within the music industry and especially within Rock and Roll, since within this belief there is speculation about a supposed pact with the devil and the death of young Rock stars. at the age of 27, either by Barbiturate overdose, possible suicide.

Chabelo’s alleged funeral business

According to what was recently stated by the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante, The driver and actor, Xavier López Chabelo, was the supposed owner of the García López funeral home, where in recent days the actress Rebeca Jones had a wake, according to what was mentioned from her YouTube program, while talking with Alejandro Camacho, where he stated:

“They were telling me that half of the funeral home belongs to Chabelo. That’s what they were saying today. That there is another partner, García, and the other part belongs to Chabelo”, Adolfo Infante.

Reason why Internet users did not hesitate to encourage speculation about the assumptions that ensured the immortality of the communicated and acting myth and its closeness to hidden, mysterious aspects related to death.

