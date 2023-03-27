The Daily Rearview Mirror: 60 years ago today: who’s afraid of Hitchcock’s birds?

The attacks come out of the blue: in the spring – late April or early May – there are increasing reports of sudden, apparently unprovoked attacks by hooded crows on passers-by. Loudly crackling flies Corvus cornix then sometimes even children on playgrounds. However, contact with the claws or beaks of the animals is rare, he says Nature Conservation Union Berlin.

Aggressive behavior of birds towards humans is actually nothing special. And mostly for reasons. In the case of the encroaching Berlin hooded crows, the birds only protect their somewhat clumsy young birds who are not yet capable of flying. If the “chicks” fall from the branch, the worried parent animals try to keep away possible dangers – pedestrians or children playing too close.

Tyrannical boobies

However, some bird species are more aggressive than others. Tyrannus tyrannus, the “king tyrant,” habitually bullies the neighborhood and even takes on much larger ravens and raptors. The “most dangerous bird in the world” is the cassowary, an ostrich-like bird that can grow up to 1.70 meters tall and weigh 60 kilograms, whose muscular legs are covered with razor-sharp claws.

Inconspicuous, but quite aggressive: Tyrannus tyrannus, the king’s tyrant. © Mdf, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

However, birds are not as dangerous and deadly as “The Birds” in Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller of the same name, which premiered in the USA on March 28, 1963, 60 years ago today – at least not normally.

A cassowary, possibly the “most dangerous bird in the world”. © Getty Images/Mark Newman

Hitchcock was inspired by an incident on the California coast. There, like an air raid, a swarm of Dusky Shearwaters flew against houses and windows in the small town of Capitola on the night of August 18, 1961. Thousands of dead birds lay in the streets the next morning.

The “Daytime Rearview Mirror” This column, mostly about anniversaries in the fields of science, technology, nature and medicine, appears every weekday in the Science section, also in the printed newspaper.

Researchers only discovered the cause in 2011: algae. In 1991 dead pelicans were found near Capitola. Highly toxic domoic acid, which is produced by a diatom, Pseudo-nitzschia, was found in their stomachs. Apparently, the pelicans had ingested too large amounts of the algae and thus the nerve toxin with the seawater – and probably the shearwaters 30 years earlier. At least that’s what a research team at the Scripps Institute in La Jolla concluded Analysis of old water samples from August 1961, in which they found high concentrations of Pseudo-nitzschia.

More Daytime Rearview Mirrors: Not as effective as thought Viagra’s service to men Day rear view mirror – 141 years ago today How Robert Koch discovered the tuberculosis pathogen Day rear view mirror – 22 years ago today “I” is getting cold: terminus for space station

In Hitchcock’s thriller, however, the birds do not behave in a poisoned manner, but act in a targeted manner as a murderous swarm. Whether the winged killers are a metaphor for a battered environment that is fighting back, symbolizes the German air raids on Great Britain or simply stirs up people’s primal fears of a merciless nature, the director left open – quite deliberately: A simple, scientific explanation would have it Thrills definitely nullified.

Read all the episodes of the column that have appeared so far on the column page of the Tagesspiegel.

To home page