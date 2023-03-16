The dangerous criminal of the 30 second terror in La Plata fell: they arrested him beating his ex

On Monday of this week, a police officer from La Plata was the target of a violent assault perpetrated by an armed subject who opened the head of a young man with the butt of his butt.

The person involved was arrested in the last few hours and at the time he was caught he was in a very violent situation in which he beat up his ex-partner and her sister.

As published, in the last event involving this criminal, he entered a business and did not care about what was happening around him. Nor that there were six people in the place, between employees and customers.

The assailant was able to carry out his mission. In just 30 seconds, according to estimates by the owners of the business, a 32-year-old man between 133 and 134 stole some 60,000 pesos and a cell phone belonging to an employee.

As if that were not enough, in the midst of this new case of insecurity in the area, he opened a deep cut on the head of another worker, who, a little later, was given seven stitches at the Romero hospital. .