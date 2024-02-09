The dangerous diet that Stallone had to change after Rocky III: He drank 25 cups of coffee a day

Sylvester Stallone He does not seem to think about retiring from the film industry despite being 77 years old. His physicality has always been the protagonist in his fiction, and memorable are his roles as John Rambo y Rocky Balboa. And for these sagas, the actor has always stayed in shape, radically transforming his body to leave it defined on the big screen.

However, lending the physique to Hollywood has not always been one of the best options. A clear example was the diet that the American followed for the third of the Rocky films, Rocky III. A diet that led him to have a defined physique, yes, but that also even led him to suffer brain damage.

Stallone wanted to reduce his body fat to 2.8%, and to do so he decided to undergo a strict and dangerous diet, as he himself confessed in an interview for the Wall Street Journal: I used to drink about 25 cups of coffee a day when I was making Rocky III. My entire breakfast would consist of two small oatmeal cookies made with brown rice and 10 cups of coffee because I wanted to keep my body fat at 2.8%.

That helped him lose just over 13 kilos and have a defined body. However, it had an impact on his mental health, as he began to notice memory loss: I was even forgetting my phone number. I was eating only tuna. My memory was shot, I disappeared completely. I was suffering from all kinds of debilitating physical effects. But it was for the cause.

A diet that, luckily, he left behind after finishing filming the third film in the saga, going on to follow another different regime, with a more toned physique thanks to a high protein intakeincluding legumes, eggs, meat, cheese, dairy and soy, in addition to vegetables, in your meals.

And Stallone has always proven to be one of those actors dedicated to cinema, and that has taken a toll on his physique, leading him to suffer different injuries and a good number of operations, including on his back, shoulders, knees, and neck, to throughout his entire career.