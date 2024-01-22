The dangerous permission of democracies with dictatorships/narco-states

Objective reality and full proof demonstrate that the people of Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua are subjected by dictatorships that have turned those countries into narco-states, with their transnational organization the “socialism of the 21st century.” Democratic governments are obliged to stop the dangerous permission they have with dictatorships/narco-states that are the greatest threat to the security and development of the Americas.

Dictatorship is “the regime that, by force or violence, concentrates all power in a person or in a group or organization and represses human rights and individual freedoms.” Narcostate is “the country whose political institutions are significantly influenced by the power and wealth of drug trafficking, whose leaders simultaneously hold positions as government officials and members of illegal narcotic drug trafficking networks, protected by their government powers.” . The explosive mixture of these two criminal concepts is the dictatorship/narco-state, which is “the organized crime regime that holds power illegally and illegitimately through state terrorism and whose officials are part of drug trafficking.”

The socialism of the 21st century or Castro-Chavism has a boss and it is the dictatorship of Cuba, whose status as a narco-state dates back to the last century and is widely demonstrated and documented with the proven association of Fidel Castro with the drug traffickers Pablo Escobar, from Colombia, and Roberto Suarez. , from Bolivia, since “the beginning of the eighties” initiated by the “ambassador of Cuba in Colombia Fernando Ravelo” carrying out direct instructions from the dictatorship. The Castro tyranny tried to cover up Fidel and Raúl Castro with the execution of General Ochoa, Cnl. de la Guardia, Cap. Martínez Valdez and My Padrón Trujillo on July 13, 1989 by order of a military court of the dictatorship, and what it managed to do was produce more evidence of the dictatorship/narco-state.

Recently, Infobae has documented the book of “former drug trafficker Carlos Lehder” ratifying the direct connection of Raúl Castro as ruler of Cuba with the Medellín Cartel and the cocaine trafficking businesses with the Sandinista National Liberation Front of dictator Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua.

Since the First Summit of the Americas in 1994, drug trafficking was steadily defeated in the region with drastic reductions in illegal coca crops in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, with dismantling of cartels, defeat of drug guerrillas such as the MRTA and Sendero Luminoso in Peru, Plan Colombia, imprisonment and extradition of drug traffickers, naming and sanctioning of governments linked to or financed by drug trafficking such as the “president Ernesto Samper Proceso 8000” case in Colombia, exchange of intergovernmental information and more, reaching the year 2000 with the Convention of the United Nations against international organized crime or Palermo Convention.

The successes of the fight against drug trafficking and crime were stopped in the Americas with the appearance of the movement led by Hugo Chávez based on the Cuban dictatorship, creating “21st century socialism or Castrochavism” that established dictatorships in Venezuela with Chávez/Maduro , in Bolivia with Morales/Arce, in Ecuador with Correa and in Nicaragua with Ortega/Murillo, all claiming the nature of “drug trafficking as a weapon of anti-imperialist struggle.”

Thus they developed what are the dictatorships/narco-states of socialism of the 21st century, which using the foreign policy of the countries they subdue and the governments they finance and impose such as Mexico/López Obrador, Chile/Boric, Colombia/Petro and Brazil/Lula , discredit the fight against drug trafficking, call for the legalization of drugs, exalt the rights of criminals at the expense of those of the people and encourage the persecution of those who offered success in the fight against crime.

Today, Venezuela is the most notorious and publicized dictatorship/narco-state with Nicolas Maduro with an international arrest warrant with a reward of $15 million as a member of the “cartel of the suns,” a drug group to which a large part of his regime belongs. Bolivia, with the federations of coca/cocaine producers converted into a political party, the Movement towards Socialism MAS, the basis of the regime, is also a training, protection and re-identification center for internationally wanted drug traffickers. Nicaragua with Ortega/Murillo in evidence with the latest seizure of a ton of cocaine sent from Nicaragua to Russia, seized in Saint Petersburg without knowing who sent it or who the recipient was.

The Cuban dictatorship in command of 21st century socialism operates the hybrid war against Ecuador to try to recover it as a narco-state, promotes the legitimization of crime in Colombia with the FARC and the ELN and in the entire region, but it is also a base for sending cocaine as proven by the seizure in Panama of “401 kilos of cocaine from Cuba destined for Belgium” in April 2016 (14yMedio), of “46 briefcases with 1,517 packages of illicit substances… coming from Cuba with final destination to Turkey” in May 2019 (Infobae)…Cuba exports cocaine!!

*Lawyer and Political Scientist. Director of the Interamerican Institute for Democracy

www.carlossanchezberzain.com