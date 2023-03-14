The date 7 of the Professional League was closed: results, goals and how the position table was

With the draws between Colón and Newell’s (1-1) in Santa Fe, and Vélez against Platense (1-1) in a match marked by the return of Ricardo Gareca to Fortín, date 7 of the Professional League closed, which has to San Lorenzo as the only leader, with 16 points.
The podium completes it Riverwho thrashed Godoy Cruz at the Monumental (3-0), in second place with 15 points, while Defense and Justice -which equaled with Talleres (1-1) is third, with 14.
For his part, Boca they lost to Banfield as a visitor and, with 11 points, they were relegated from the top positions.
Date 7 of the Professional League: all the goals
Friday 10/3
Barracas Central 1-1 Independent
Argentinian Juniors 1-1 Arsenal
Institute 1-1 Atlético Tucumán
Saturday 3/11
San Lorenzo 4-0 Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata
Defense and Justice 1-1 Workshops
Belgrano 0-0 Lanus
Central Cordoba 2-0 Tiger
Domingo 12/3
Racing 1-0 Sarmiento
River 3-0 Godoy Cruz
Students of La Plata 2-1 Hurricane
Banfield 0-1 Boca
Rosario Central 1-1 Union
Monday 3/13
Velez 1-1 Platense
Colón 1-1 Newell’s
This is the position table of the Professional League
San Lorenzo, 16 points
River, 15
Defense and Justice, 14
Workshops, 13
Lanus, 13
Hurricane, 12
Racing, 11
Boca, 11
Newell’s, 11
Belgrano, 11
Rosario Central, 11
Institute, 10
Argentine Juniors, 10
Velez, 9
Godoy Cruz, 9
Sarmiento, 8
Central Tents, 8
Tigre, 8
Central Cordoba, 8
Students from La Plata, 8
Union, 7
Independent, 7
Platense, 7
Banfield, 6
Atletico Tucuman, 6
Arsenal, 5
Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, 5
Colón, 4