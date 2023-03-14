The date 7 of the Professional League was closed: results, goals and how the position table was

With the draws between Colón and Newell’s (1-1) in Santa Fe, and Vélez against Platense (1-1) in a match marked by the return of Ricardo Gareca to Fortín, date 7 of the Professional League closed, which has to San Lorenzo as the only leader, with 16 points.

The podium completes it Riverwho thrashed Godoy Cruz at the Monumental (3-0), in second place with 15 points, while Defense and Justice -which equaled with Talleres (1-1) is third, with 14.

For his part, Boca they lost to Banfield as a visitor and, with 11 points, they were relegated from the top positions.

Date 7 of the Professional League: all the goals

Friday 10/3

Barracas Central 1-1 Independent

Argentinian Juniors 1-1 Arsenal

Institute 1-1 Atlético Tucumán

Saturday 3/11

San Lorenzo 4-0 Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata

Defense and Justice 1-1 Workshops

Belgrano 0-0 Lanus

Central Cordoba 2-0 Tiger

Domingo 12/3

Racing 1-0 Sarmiento

River 3-0 Godoy Cruz

Students of La Plata 2-1 Hurricane

Banfield 0-1 Boca

Rosario Central 1-1 Union

Monday 3/13

Velez 1-1 Platense

Colón 1-1 Newell’s

This is the position table of the Professional League

San Lorenzo, 16 points

River, 15

Defense and Justice, 14

Workshops, 13

Lanus, 13

Hurricane, 12

Racing, 11

Boca, 11

Newell’s, 11

Belgrano, 11

Rosario Central, 11

Institute, 10

Argentine Juniors, 10

Velez, 9

Godoy Cruz, 9

Sarmiento, 8

Central Tents, 8

Tigre, 8

Central Cordoba, 8

Students from La Plata, 8

Union, 7

Independent, 7

Platense, 7

Banfield, 6

Atletico Tucuman, 6

Arsenal, 5

Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata, 5

Colón, 4