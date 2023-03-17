The daughter of Barby Franco and Fernando Burlando was discharged: “We are going home”

After moments of concern, Barby Franco was happy for the discharge of her 3-month-old daughter Sarah Burlando, who entered the clinic 8 days ago due to an infection that was controlled with antibiotics.

“We’re going home. Thank you all for the love and professionalism,” wrote the model and influencer on Instagram along with a video where they are seen dancing happily, leaving the clinic.

“Today I am 3 months old and I celebrate it here! Luckily I feel very good …

I had a fever of 39.6 and my parents took me to the doctor, they told me that I have a bacterium and that caused me a urinary tract infection, luckily we are killing the bug,” he said.

Barby was admitted together with the neonate who completed her first 3 months at the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis. From there she was telling daily the evolution of Sarah, the daughter she had with Fernando Burlando.