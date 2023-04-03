The debt that Fernando Ortiz plans to settle with America this tournament

Club América is a team that is always set to be a main candidate for the Mexican First Division championship. However, in recent tournaments several coaches have passed who have not been able to lift the title.
In the case of Fernando Ortiz, the Argentine strategist came from the Sub-20 and has done a great job since his promotion to the first team, as he took the team at a critical moment where it was in the last positions of the tournament. Little by little he was raising it and in that same tournament he qualified them directly to the Liguilla, but not everything has been rosy, because as in recent years, the final phase has been somewhat complicated.
He ‘Tano‘ He has gotten used to advancing in the last instance without any kind of complications, however, already installed in the final phase is when the team falls apart and ends up being eliminated in a surprising way.
That way, Fernando Ortiz It is obliged to put an end to this trend of premature elimination in the Liguilla that the cream-blue team has suffered in the last two years.
The Eagles must maintain their forcefulness and good competitive level in the knockout rounds against any team, since in previous tournaments they have been eliminated by any club that has been clearly inferior in the regular phase.
As technical director, the ‘Tano‘He is the main person responsible for the team’s results, but just as he finds himself outclassed in the semifinals by more competitive teams, so are his players, as it must be remembered that several have not given the width in moments of greatest pressure