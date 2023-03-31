The decisive role of the CSD Colo Colo in the election of the new president of Blanco y Negro

© Agency One On April 21 it will be known who will be the president of Blanco y Negro.

The concessionaire is forced to call new elections for the president and vice president after the resignation of Fernando Arab from his position as director of the Aníbal Mosa block. Whoever wants to take the presidency will be forced to negotiate with the Social Club to have a majority at the table.

On Wednesday, March 29, a new meeting of the Blanco y Negro board of directors was held, which was the last instance for a director to present his resignation and thus force new elections for the president and vice president of the concessionaire. This finally occurred with the departure of Fernando Arab, a lawyer and former Undersecretary of Labor who belonged to the Hannibal Mosa bloc.

What happened is a clear indication of the businessman’s wishes to resume the position he held in two terms. On April 21, a new shareholders’ meeting will be held in which there may be major changes in the composition of the senior board of directors, which would include the early departure of Alfredo Stöhwing from the presidencywhose cycle should be three years.

The role of CSD Colo Colo

However, in the current scenario, the puertomontino does not have the five votes it needs to assume the presidency of the public limited company that manages the destinations of Colo Colo.

In this sense, it does not seem very feasible that he can negotiate an alliance with the Leónidas Vial bloc to form a consensus co-government. In this sector there is a lot of anger about this new maneuver by Mosa that once again cuts off a presidential cycle in Black and White, which today is led by a member of that group. At the moment it is not known if they will support the continuity of Stöhwing or raise a new candidacy.

For this reason, thanks to its two representatives on the board of directors, today the CSD Colo Colo once again takes a decisive role in the elections. Although in the past they supported the businessman of Syrian origin, they also The memory of how another of his plays ended with the departure of Edmundo Valladares from the front is very freshdespite the fact that his management was highly valued by the fans.

However, there is also no proximity to the Vial blocksince in the past they spearheaded a lawsuit that sought to eliminate voting for their Black and White directors. This litigation was won by the Social Clubwhich in turn allowed him to keep his sports branches, but meant that they never gave their support to the group led by the stock market businessman.

The truth is that for some time the corporation has had a much more preponderant role in decisions. The two controlling blocks know that in order to have a majority in decisions and govern calmly, they need the support of the Club, so they They are forced to negotiate with the board that Matías Camacho presides over today.

Very turbulent weeks are coming that can end with profound changes in the composition of the Black and White table. There is still no certainty which group will be in charge of leading the destinations of Colo Colo for a period of three yearsas long as there is no further resignation of a director in the process.