The delivery of tiles to the residents of La Plata for the renovation of sidewalks began

The Municipality began with the delivery of tiles for the residents within the framework of the “Veredas a la Obra” plan. In order to guarantee accessibility and road safety, the mayor Julio Garro delivered the first 700 to face the renovation of two housing fronts.

As reported, A total of 355 tiles were destined for a neighbor located at 13 and 49, while another 336 were received by a consortium based at 13 between 46 and 47. “The ‘Veredas a la Obra’ program is a policy that comes to solve a decades-old problem and that today is a reality because we listen to the neighbors,” said Garro, and assured: “It is an ambitious plan, which is unprecedented in the history of the city”.

The delivery was made after the Municipality closed the registration process with a total of 800 applications. After that, a mapping of the searches carried out in ‘Zone 30’, the one delimited between avenues 1, 13, 44 and 60, was arranged until determining who adapted to the requirements of the plan.

For this, the local Planning area contacted each applicant to verify ownership of the home and departure. In addition, the pertinent technical reports were made with the objective of verifying the presence of public trees, as well as existing lines or works in progress by companies providing services.

Formalized through Ordinance 12,240, this initiative establishes an agreement between the Municipality and the frontistas for the joint construction, repair and maintenance of sidewalks, with the aim of promoting accessible, inclusive and passable public spaces for the community.

As part of the agreement, the Commune will be in charge of both the free delivery of tiles and the control of the execution of the work, so that the fronters only provide the labor and materials necessary for their placement.

FOURTH STAGE IN SHOPPING CENTERS

It is worth mentioning that Mayor Garro recently announced the beginning of the fourth stage of the project, through which shopping centers throughout the city will be transformed.

In this regard, it was detailed that the new phase will begin in the shopping centers of City Bell, Villa Elvira and Altos de San Lorenzo, to gradually cover the entire territory until reaching the different neighborhoods that make up the Party.