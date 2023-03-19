The dinar against the main foreign currencies in the Bank and the informal market on March 19

This Sunday, March 19, 2023, black market traders in Square d’Alger are still exchanging the unit of the euro for 223.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and for 225.00 Algerian dinars for sale. While at the Bank of Algeria, the single European currency is bought at 144.65 Algerian dinars and sold at 144.72 Algerian dinars, according to the opening trade quotations of the dinar from March 16 to 20, 2023.

For its part, the single American dollar is exchanged against 209.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 211.00 Algerian dinars for sale at the informal stock exchange in Square Port Said in Algiers. While at the Bank of Algeria, the single greenback stood at 136.27 Algerian dinars for purchase and 136.29 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, traders on the black exchange market yield the single pound sterling against 246.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 248.00 Algerian dinars for sale. But official market quotations show the currency of the United Kingdom at 164.70 Algerian dinars for purchase and 164.78 Algerian dinars for sale.

Banking and the black market: the dinar against the Canadian dollar and the Emirati dirham

In addition, traders on the black currency market exchange the single Canadian currency against 150.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 152.00 Algerian dinars for sale. While in the Bank, the Canadian dollar is bought at 99.15 Algerian dinars and sold at 99.19 Algerian dinars.

Finally, as regards the United Arab Emirates dirham, it is exchanged against 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale on the informal exchange market of Square d’Alger. While in the Bank, the Emirati dirham stood at 37.10 Algerian dinars for purchase and 37.11 Algerian dinars for sale.

Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market on March 19, 2023

To recap, the table below summarizes the quotations of the national currency against the main foreign currencies this Sunday, March 19, 2023: