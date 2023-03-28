The discarded of Luis de la Fuente for the match against Scotland

After a first game where the Spanish team did not shine excessively, Luis de la Fuente has to try new variants in his eleven. The sensations were not entirely good despite the result, but the room for improvement for this team continues to be immense.
In the last game Nacho played as a starter and David García (Osasuna) stayed in the stands with “el panda” Borja Iglesias, but both are in the new squad. Luis de la Fuente has given the call to UEFA in the morning and from 90min we bring you the two players who have been ruled out for the match in Glasgow, they are the two players who scored the first goal against Norway.
He played all 90 minutes of the match against Norway. He was not completely free, he still has to adapt to the coach’s ideas, but he will be one of the pillars of this team. The side will rest looking at the final stretch of the season with FC Barcelona. Let’s remember that they still have to play against Real Madrid to certify their place in the final of the Copa del Rey and they have to secure LaLiga. José Gayá will occupy his position.
He arrived at the call for Luis de la Fuente with tweezers, as he arrived after coming out of an injury. He started in the debut of La Rioja on the bench of the selection and scored the first goal of his era. His match against Norway was discreet, since he did not end up being completely comfortable in the 1-4-1-4-1 with which they played, swapping between the right midfielder and the band with Iago Aspas. He is a player who needs more freedom of movement and to play with spaces, and the team did not have them.