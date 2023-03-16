The doctor who treated Hugo Ibarra gave details about his health

One of the doctors who treated the coach of Boca, Hugo Ibarraafter the decompensation that forced him to be transferred urgently in the middle of the practice of the team of the club of the riverside provided details about the state of health.

In this sense, the professional explained that, despite the fact that the DT He had to remain hospitalized, it is not a serious case, and he assured that he is “very well mentally and clinically”

According to THAT, Sebastian Aragon In radio statements, he indicated: “What happened to him is something quite common, they are nosebleeds. It happens a lot in this very hot stage. The patient was admitted and was compensated by the guard personnel. He had significant bleeding so we did a routine, minimally invasive treatment.

At the same time, he added: “He is mentally and clinically very well. We could discharge him this Thursday. It is something that anyone can have, even the youngest and healthiest person.” In addition, she maintained that she could resume her activity “with care.”