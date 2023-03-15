The door knocker will knock three times

A reader of 1925 could read these serious lines in the review “Mobilier et Décoration”:

“We can imagine the distress of a man who has drawn up the plan of a house according to new aesthetic principles and who cannot manage to discover specimens of locksmithing adapting to the chosen forms. »

Personally, I only conceive it very moderately. Maybe it’s because the latch and plank chord is a bit obscure to me. Nevertheless, I remember having been disturbed in the past by the presence of a digicode and an armored door at the entrance to the Chauvet cave, placed in front of the interstice which allowed its discovery: the temporal and aesthetic hiatus does not m had not escaped.

Fortunately, beings more sensitive than me to the question once took all this seriously. The Fontaine house, the oldest decorative locksmith in Europe, thus presented, at the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts in 1925, masterpieces created by great sculptors of the time. At least that’s what I was able to discover in the small exhibition “Completely hammer! » which stands on the edge of that dedicated to Maillol at the Piscine de Roubaix.

childish fascination

Like everyone else, I’ve always liked knockers, which you can see in movies (the hero arrives at night, he desperately uses the knocker, a small window opens on the suspicious gaze of a servant hunchback, we hear grandiose noises of locks, etc.) or in life. It’s a childish fascination.

To this is now added the pleasure of having seen a hammer by Antoine Bourdelle: a head of Medusa full of snakes, severed, held by the heroic hand. Another by Joseph Bernard, quite erotic: two acrobats in full embrace (you have to grab the woman’s buttocks to use it). That of Maillol (my favorite): a sort of Venus emerging from the waters. And that of Paul Jouve: a panther holding a snake in its mouth. Without wanting to launch myself into a hussar analysis, I note that it is a question here of catching, at the choice, a snake (less engaging than a “Welcome” doormat) or a woman (without comment) to strike.

Antoine Bourdelle, Head of Medusa, 1925, bronze – casting Alexis Rudier. Roubaix, La Piscine – André-Diligent Museum of Art and Industry, Deposit of the Bourdelle Museum in 2018. (A. LEPRINCE)

Of course, my renewed interest in door knockers made me want to get one. To my amazement, I discovered that it was a thriving market with accessible prices.

There are obviously hands, felines, old-fashioned. And also men whose testicles have to be seized (but who can buy that?), a cat holding the tail of a mouse between its fangs or a mermaid with a dolphin, etc. As for the more “contemporary” hammers, I was able to come across a few luxury specimens that were less surprising than those exhibited at the swimming pool.

I then thought of ordering one from Anselm Kiefer but, for lack of sufficient means, I told myself that I was going to be satisfied with my modest bell. Even if I am now aware that it goes very badly with my door as well as the volumes of the hallway. Which plunges me into a state of relative distress.