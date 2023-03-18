The drama that will teach you the importance of unconditional love in mental health

In recent years, Netflix has welcomed the korean content and included dramas on his platform, which has led to a rise in his popularity around the world.

On this occasion in La Verdad Noticias we will talk about “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” a drama that addresses deep issues such as mental health, dysfunctional family and the importance of sincere love in our lives.

The story focuses on moon kang taea caretaker of a psychiatric hospital and Ko Moon-young A very famous writer of children’s stories, as the drama progresses, we realize the difficulties that each one has and how a deep love is born between them.

What happens in the drama Its Okay to Not Be Okay?







Initially, moon gang tae is hired to work at the psychiatric hospital where Ko Moon-young She is hospitalized, and he is attracted to her beauty and magnetic personality, although at the same time, he is also frustrated by her selfish and temperamental behavior.

As the plot unfolds, the two characters get to know each other better and discover that they have a lot in common. Their relationship becomes closer and more romantic as the episodes progress, although there are also moments of tension and conflict due to their respective emotional problems.

Despite their differences and emotional problems, Gang-tae and Moon-young HE help each other to overcome their traumas and support each other in times of difficulty.

the drama It’s okay not to be okay you can find it in Netflix with a total of 16 episodeswith a duration of 60 minutes.

What are the saddest dramas?

One of the saddest dramas is A Korean Odyssey



Sadness is a very present emotion in many Korean dramas., and there are many dramas that have managed to move their audience to tears with their touching and emotional stories. Below are some of the saddest dramas:

A Korean Odyssey

The Hymn of Death

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

uncontrollably fond

49 days

