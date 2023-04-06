The eco-friendly management game Terra Nil gets off to an excellent start

The concept of Terra Nil will have allowed the title to quickly make its way to the hearts of the players. It must be said that his philosophy, at the antipodes of a city builder or a classic management game, has something refreshing in the video game landscape. We can even say that it is something completely new, since in the software, it will not be necessary to prosper and grow, even if it means destroying the entire surrounding ecosystem. On the contrary, come and heal a sick ecosystem to make it a fertile place with lush vegetation, where wildlife can thrive. To which is added a twist of a rare intelligence: once the work is done, it will be necessary to recycle all the infrastructures used to leave no trace of human passage.

Beautiful green

Far from giving in green washing facile, Terra Nil is underpinned by a truly eco-responsible approach. The Free Lives development studio has pledged to donate 8% of all profits made by operating the game on Steam to the association Endangered Wildlife Trust. This South African association works for the protection of endangered species and ecosystems in southern and eastern Africa.

Devolver Digital and Free Lives announced in an official press release that Terra Nil had sold 300,000 copies in one week of operation. A very solid score for a title that swims against the tide. The publisher also highlighted the actions taken by their fans: “an army of eco-conscious streamers and their spectators, the Terra Nil Tree Warriors, have planted no less than 45,528 trees across the planet, helping to absorb 5,964 tons of CO2 with these 43 hectares of restored forests“. Once again, the JV sphere proves that it is capable of having a positive impact beyond the limits imposed on it.

The green adventure of Terra Nil is available on PC via Steam and mobile via Netflix Games.