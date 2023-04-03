The Eddama series praised by Lebanese film critic Khalil Hanoun

Lebanese film critic and editor Khalil Hanoun is a film and television series enthusiast. Working for the Al Jazeera channel, he specializes in film issues and closely follows film releases and new series.

Recently, he was captivated by the Algerian television series broadcast during this month of Ramadan Eddama. On his Facebook account, he expressed his admiration for this series through a post published today.

Indeed, Khalil Hanoun was impressed by the quality of the presentation of the characters, the inhabitants of the district and their daily problems. He was pleasantly surprised by the successful casting and the performances of the actors, including the young talents who caught his eye. After watching just two episodes, Khalil Haroun has become a fan of the aforementioned series.

Khalil Haroun had no problem with the Algerian dialect

As a Lebanese, Khalil Hanoun admitted that series from Maghreb countries are not often part of his viewing habits. However, he believes that this series is an opportunity for Orientals to discover works from different cultures and to interact with various themes and subjects.

He claimed that he managed to understand about 80% of the dialogues, thanks to his knowledge of the Algerian dialect and its vocabulary, acquired thanks to his Algerian friends and acquaintances with whom he is in constant contact.

It is also worth noting that knowledge of the French language and Algerian songs, especially those of Cheb Khaled, were of great help to Khalil Hanoun in his understanding of the series. This demonstrates that art and culture are universal vectors of communication that can bring people of different cultures and languages ​​together.



The first episode of Eddama reaches a record number

The “Eddama” series has been a huge success since the broadcast of its first episode. Positive feedback is pouring in, viewers are won over by the captivating story and the exceptional acting. Indeed, this local production has literally dominated trends in Algeria, thus confirming the public’s interest in quality works produced in Algeria.

Note that the first episode of the series reached an impressive record of 8.9 million views. A result which testifies to the enthusiasm of viewers for this original series, which justifies the success achieved after a few days of its broadcast.

As a reminder, “Eddama” tells the story of several Algerian families confronted with problems of daily life and who have to face difficult situations with courage and determination.

To tell the truth, what made the major asset of “Eddama” is above all the quality of the acting. Indeed, the actors were able to bring their characters to life with undeniable talent, offering moving and convincing performances. They were able to convey the emotions and feelings of their characters, creating a strong connection with the audience.