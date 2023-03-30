The effects of sleeping masks for sleep and memory

Darkness is essential to the sleep cycle. A study of the use of sleep masks suggests they can be of benefit, not just at night.Rolling in bed unable to sleep: a familiar sensation for many. It could be the stress of an upcoming test, too much coffee, or any number of other reasons that make it difficult to fall asleep. Or it could just be the light. Some people manage to sleep with the lights on, but lighting can affect the quality of their sleep and even mental performance the next day A study published in the journal Sleep says that using a mask to cover your eyes at night can improve memory and the state of alert the next day. He describes how research participants performed better on tests of visual memory and vigilance when they spent more time in a key stage called slow-wave sleep. Slow wave sleep (SWS) is a deep sleep stage where you sleep like a rock and don’t wake up easily. It is also a phase during which some people talk or sleepwalk. SWS plays an important role in both our ability to store long-term memories and our next-day memory function. There are still many mysteries about sleep, but what is clear is that it plays an essential role in maintaining mental, physical and emotional well-being. Poor sleep quality can be very harmful and cause immune and heart problems, mental deficiencies and metabolic disorders. Better cognitive performance The study had 122 participants between 18 and 35 years old, divided into two experiments. One week-long experiment focused on mental performance, while the other four-night experiment focused on brain activity during sleep. Participants slept with either a regular mask over their eyes or a so-called “control” mask with holes over their eyes so as not to block out light. Masks with holes were used to see if it was their light-blocking ability, not the mask itself, that was behind their effects. To measure memory performance, the researchers used a test called paired-associate learning. To measure alertness, they used a psychomotor vigilance task focused on participants’ reaction time. They recorded a significant increase in memory performance and reaction speed among participants who slept with the masks compared to those who wore the control mask. They also assessed motor skill learning tasks with different tests, such as typing numbers on a keyboard with the non-dominant hand, but found no differences between the two groups. Brain waves were measured in 33 participants using a wearable EEG device to look for differences in the duration of SWS stages. Results showed that participants who wore conventional masks performed better on the memory test, the longer the SWS stage. Study Gaps Only 89 volunteers participated in the first study, and in the second there were only 33 – a relatively small group. Therefore, it is difficult to draw general conclusions from the findings. Larger samples would be more representative and provide more reliable results. Additionally, the study only included participants aged between 18 and 35, so it’s unknown whether wearing masks is beneficial for other age groups. The time evaluated in the study was also short, a week at most, which does not clarify whether the effects can be long-lasting or whether they can diminish over time or not. The study also only included healthy adults who had no problems sleeping, so the findings may not necessarily apply to other people, such as those with sleep disorders, for example. But do eye masks work? The use of sleep masks is controversial. Some find them uncomfortable, others say they’ve never slept better. What is certain is that the sleep-wake cycle is regulated by light or the absence of it. Darkness is necessary to get a good night’s sleep because that’s when the body releases melatonin, the sleep hormone. Light inhibits melatonin production and makes falling asleep difficult. This becomes complicated at higher latitudes, in countries where the seasons are more pronounced, and during a long summer with short nights. The effects of light on sleep have been well studied, and shades are an easy and inexpensive way to block out light without the side effects of sleeping pills. They also significantly improved sleep quality among patients in intensive care units. But even more research is needed to better understand whether the benefits apply to other groups and how long they last. Author: Esteban Pardo

Doubts, Reviews and Suggestions? Talk to us