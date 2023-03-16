The electoral calendar was confirmed with the dates of the PASO and the general elections

The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) announced the dates of the next national elections to be held in 2023. As expected, the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) elections will be held on August 13 and the general elections on October 22.
Among other dates established in the electoral calendar, it was also established when the new register will be available, what day the recognition of electoral alliances will take place and what are the deadlines for the electoral campaign. Dates have also been set for the mandatory presidential debates to be held on October 1 and October 8 and, in the event of a runoff, a third edition on November 12.
The dates were defined by Extraordinary Agreement No. 35, through which it was also confirmed that June 24 will be a key date since during that day the deadline for the presentation of lists of pre-candidates to the party electoral boards of each jurisdiction will expire. Before, on June 14, the deadline for the presentation of electoral alliances will expire.
WHAT IS CHOSEN IN 2023?
In the next general elections, in addition to the president and vice president of the Nation, 130 national deputies (half of the Lower House) and 24 national senators (one third of the Upper House) will be elected.
Eight provinces in turn must renew their seats in the Senate: Buenos Aires, Formosa, Jujuy, Misiones, La Rioja, San Luis, San Juan and Santa Cruz. In this way, 24 of the 72 seats in the Upper House will be elected.
Fifteen provinces have so far decided to split their local elections from the national elections. These are La Pampa, Neuquén, Río Negro, Misiones, Jujuy, La Rioja, San Juan, Salta, Tucumán, Tierra del Fuego, Mendoza, San Luis, Santa Fe, Chaco and Corrientes. as long as nine jurisdictions have not yet confirmed their electoral calendar: Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Formosa, Córdoba, Entre Ríos, Santa Cruz, Chubut and Santiago del Estero. Each of them will vote for deputies and senators of their corresponding legislatures, as well as municipal authorities.
THE COMPLETE CALENDAR
April 16: Provincial elections in Neuquén and Río Negro
April 25: closure of provisional register
May 5: publication of the final register
May 7: general elections in Jujuy, La Rioja and Misiones
May 14: general elections in La Pampa, San Juan. Tucuman and Salta
May 15: deadline to convene national PASO
June 11: STEP in Mendoza, general elections in San Luis and Corrientes
June 18: general elections in Córdoba (to be confirmed), Formosa (to be confirmed)
June 14: Registration deadline for party electoral alliances for national elections
June 24: deadline for submission of lists of pre-candidates and start of the national electoral campaign
July 9: start of broadcasting of advertisements in audiovisual media
July 16: STEP in Santa Fe
July 30: STEP in Entre Ríos
August 11: beginning of the electoral ban (8h)
August 13: National STEP, STEP in CABA, province of Buenos Aires and Catamarca (to be confirmed)
August 15: definitive scrutiny of the PASO
September 3: start of the national election campaign
September 10: general elections in Santa Fe
September 17: general elections in Chaco
September 24: general elections in Mendoza and Entre Ríos
October 8: First presidential debate
October 15: Second Presidential Debate
October 20: electoral ban (8h)
October 22: national general elections, general elections in CABA (to be confirmed), generals in Chaco, generals in Buenos Aires (to be confirmed), generals in Catamarca (to be confirmed) and generals in Santa Cruz (to be confirmed)
November 9: Third presidential debate (in case there is a ballotage)
November 19: Ballotage