The ELN extends ceasefire and suspends extortionate kidnappings

BOGOTA – He Colombian government and the guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) They agreed to extend the bilateral ceasefire and maintain the suspension of kidnappings for ransom. This agreement, signed at midnight on Monday after a prolonged deliberation on the conditions and protocols to be followed for the demobilization of the terrorist group.

The new ceasefire will last for six months, as stipulated in the document signed by both parties. In addition, the “unilateral and temporary” suspension of economic kidnappings, so called by the ELN, will be subject to supervision by the monitoring and verification mechanism, which has the active participation of the United Nations mission in Colombia. .

Although the agreement does not explicitly specify whether the ELN will release the kidnapped people in its possession or what conditions they are in, Colombian society firmly expressed the need to know the fate of these people.

This clamor was expressed strongly during the protest carried out by the congressman José Jaime Uscáteguifrom the opposition Democratic Center, who tied himself to the bars of the Colombian embassy in Cuba, carrying photographs of the kidnapped people and demanding their release.

ELN justifies kidnappings

The importance of the suspension of kidnappings is highlighted after the incident that occurred last October, when the parents of the prominent soccer player Luis Diaz, a member of the Colombian national team and the English club Liverpool, were kidnapped by members of the ELN. Although the mother was released the same day, the father remained in captivity for 12 days, generating widespread condemnation both nationally and internationally.

The leader of the ELN, known as alias Antonio Garcia, justified at that time the kidnappings as a source of ‘financing’ for the organization, arguing that the ELN is “as poor as the majority of Colombians.” However, Otty PatinoHigh Commissioner for Peace, made it clear that the international community cannot finance an organization that continues armed actions, and that any possibility of support is directly linked to the end of the conflict.

Although the extension of the ceasefire is a positive step towards peace, experts such as Elizabeth Dickinsonsenior analyst for Colombia at the International Crisis Group, point out that significant challenges still persist in the areas most affected by violence, where extortion, the recruitment of minors and social control continue to be a worrying reality.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office warns that, despite the ceasefires agreed in the last year by the government with various armed groups, including the ELN, genuine gestures of peace have not yet been evident. According to its report, during 2023, 236 violent actions by armed groups were recorded, even in the midst of the ceasefire, which underlines the urgency of moving forward in building a lasting and sustainable peace in the country.

Source: With information from AP