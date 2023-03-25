The Emma mattress is the best-selling in France, why is it so different?

With more than 5 million mattresses sold across 30 countries, Emma has become the European reference in terms of bedding. The company has developed two mattresses, Original and Hybrid, which have both been recognized by the UFC Que Choisir, and by the title Elected Product of the Year. By opting for an original distribution method – exclusively via its website – it offers unbeatable value for money.

By disregarding the shops in the city centres, Emma can make substantial savings which are passed on to the price of the mattress: customers pay less for higher quality. Compared to an equivalent mattress in store, Emma can offer prices between 2 and 3 times lower. This is even more the case with the exclusive deals that the famous brand is currently offering (-40%).

Discover the Emma offers

If a third of the mattresses are now sold online, the French are still often attached to testing the bedding before taking action. This is therefore a weak point of the Emma site compared to physical bedding stores. The company, however, compensates for this with an even more attractive promise: you can test the mattress at home for 100 nights, without obligation. If you don’t like it, she takes it back and refunds you.

100 nights to test the Emma mattress

What could be better than testing your mattress, in real conditions, as Emma suggests? This promise allows the curious to experience the comfort of the Original or Hybrid mattresses over an extended period, a more effective argument than testing the bedding in the store. Customer service, also Voted Customer Service of the Year 2023, is available to answer all questions.

To succeed in her bet, Emma was forced to develop high-quality mattresses – to avoid returns and sustain her business model. With two beds produced in France with premium materials and Oeko-Tex certified, she managed to find the right combination. Combining traditional foam, memory foam and even pocket springs (for the Hybrid model), it offers all the comfort you need to sleep better.

What good is a new mattress if the rest of your bedding is aging? To be honest, it’s very unfortunate. Indeed, it is absolutely essential to have a good box spring / bed to sublimate the quality of the mattress. On its official website, Emma offers a whole range of accessories that will allow you to put yourself in the best conditions for sleeping. Moreover, she also highlights her “Nuit Paisable” ensemble, which is the most attractive in her boutique. It combines a Hybrid mattress with a bed, two pillows, a mattress protector and a duvet with a 40% discount on all sizes.

Discover the Emma offers

Which mattress to choose between the two models?

If the Emma site displays several models of mattresses in the range, there are two that represent the archi-majority of sales: Original and Hybrid. The first is the historic model of the brand: it is he who has contributed to all the success. Elected Product of the Year three years in a row, it won over the French public. With four layers, including a layer of memory foam, it’s everything you’d expect from a premium mattress.

For a long time, the Emma Original was the brand’s one and only mattress. In April 2021, she released a new model that has since become her bestseller: the Emma Hybride. In addition to the structure of the Original mattress, it also adds a layer of 12.5cm of pocket springs individually. This adds freshness to the mattress for faster falling asleep and even greater sleeping comfort. This is the best you can find on the bedding market today.

In terms of pricing, the two models fall into two different segments. The Emma Original mattress is ultra affordable since it only costs 436.90 euros (instead of 514 euros) for the 140×190 cm format. If you take it in one-seater format, the first price is 249.90 euros. The Hybrid mattress, with pocket springs, is 659.90 euros (instead of 1014 euros) for the size 140×190 cm. It’s almost 60% more expensive but it’s a level of comfort that you have to test to understand.

In addition to offering between 20 and 40% on its range, Emma even allows itself to reimburse 5 orders per day. In other words, if you order within the next few hours, you have a chance of having your purchase fully refunded. This is the first time that the mattress brand has embarked on such an operation, so take advantage of it. This applies both to those who paid for their product in cash and those who use payment in installments.

To discover the offers on Emma, ​​it’s here:

Discover the Emma offers