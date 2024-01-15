The Emmys are held in Hollywood with Succession and Last of Us as the most nominated

The 75th edition of the Emmy Awards will arrive four months after its original date tonight at the Peacock Theater, after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident.

The strikes of both actors and scriptwriters, the radical changes towards the streaming and the dismantling of the traditional television calendar mean that envelopes opened during the ceremony broadcast by Fox and hosted by Anthony Anderson on the American holiday of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. will reveal winners who were decided months ago for programs that in some cases They were completed years ago, and have a fraction of the audience they had a few decades ago.

But for the actors and others involved in the ceremony, the rules are no longer the norm in this business.

“Since the pandemic it’s been very strange, you film something, then sometimes it’s another couple of years until you see it, and a while longer until something like this happens, actor Nick Offerman told The Associated Press last week after winning one of the first trophies awarded at the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony for The Last of Usa series that is among today’s top nominees along with Succession, Ted Lasso y The Bear.

Emmys provide respite after Hollywood strikes

The Emmys will provide a respite and celebration after the strikes and the problems that caused them, and with their 75th edition, they will try to provide links with their past and with the history of television. They will include a series of cast reunions and recreations of scenes from beloved shows like Cheers, Game of Thrones, Greys Anatomy y Martin.

The nominations themselves resonate with the Emmys’ past: the continuation of the decades-long dominance of HBO, which this year has the three most nominated shows with Succession, The White Lotus y The Last of Us.

Anderson has been tasked with hosting at a time when hosting awards ceremonies is not a coveted job, especially after comedian Jo Koy was widely criticized for his performance at the Golden Globes last weekend. last week.

But Anderson said he actually arrives relaxed and relieved, because for the first time in almost a decade, he is not nominated. He never won an Emmy despite 11 nominations as a producer and actor for his former show, black-ish.

“All the pressure is off me now,” said Anderson, now host of We Are Family of Fox, during the preparations for the ceremony. I don’t have to sit there and ask myself: ‘Am I going to win? Am I going to get it? What time are they going to get to this category?’ I can only come here and be myself.

How to see them

The Emmys will be broadcast in the United States live on Fox starting at 8:00 pm New York (0100 GMT), and can be seen by streaming starting January 16 on Hulu.

The ceremony can also be seen in dozens of other countries. The Television Academy website has a handy list of channels and, in some cases, broadcast times.

There are also plenty of ways to watch the Emmys red carpet, which begins at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT), when E! start your coverage. People and Entertainment Weekly will also have red carpet coverage that will stream on their websites and YouTube pages.

The nominees

Succession received 27 nominations. It is the likely favorite to win its third Emmy for Best Drama Series and has three men, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, nominated for Best Actor, with four more nominees in the supporting actor categories.

But you won’t come out with the most victories. This is because The Last of Ussecond with 24 nominations, arrives with eight after last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, where Succession I didn’t win any awards. Among them are Best Guest Actor awards for Offerman and Storm Reid, suggesting that voters may also favor their lead actors, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Both could make history, as Pascal would become the first Latino to win the award for Best Dramatic Actor and Ramsey the youngest to win the award for Best Actress.

The elite cast of The White Lotus It is in all cast categories. She has five women nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

On the comedy side, the night could become a victory lap for the third and final season of Ted Lassothe football series that won the award for Best Comedy for its first two seasons.

His main challenge comes from the kitchen. The Bear, about a chef struggling with his family’s legacy, will compete for the Best Comedy award, and its star, Jeremy Allen White, could challenge Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso for the Best Comedy Actor award.

The long wait

Last year’s actors and writers’ strikes meant that the Emmys, normally held in September, were moved to January in an unprecedented way, placing them at the heart of Hollywood’s awards season.

However, the Academy’s voting took place on the normal calendar, meaning that the winners were determined from the end of August.

The wait and other peculiarities of the calendar make the circumstances of the awards strange. The Bear competes for the Emmys in its first season, after having already won the Golden Globes for the second.

