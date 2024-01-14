The Emmys arrive with Succession at the helm after being postponed

THE ANGELS.- Delayed four months by the Hollywood strikes, the Emmy which honor the best of television, will finally be held this Monday, in a gala that is expected to be partially dominated by the final season of the drama “Succession.”

Below, the five things to pay attention to in the so-called television Oscars:

Roy vs. Roy vs. Roy

“Succession“, the hit HBO drama that narrates the backstabbing between the members of the millionaire Roy family, once again faces its protagonists in this edition of the Emmys.

The show set a record with three of the six nominated for best dramatic actor. Kieran Culkin, who played the spoiled heir Roman Roy, is the favorite against his opponents and colleagues Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox.

The series arrives with 27 nominations and is the favorite in six categories, including best drama, a statuette that it has already won twice.

Sarah Snook is set to win best actress for her role as the only female heir of the Roy clan, while Matthew Macfayden, her husband in the series, stands out for best supporting actor, thus expanding the fictional family’s possibilities of acting. dominate this edition of the Emmys.

Dramas

In a good year for TV dramas, perhaps the two shows that may suffer the most from competing against the acclaimed “Succession” are “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus.”

Without a doubt the best adaptation of a video game to television, “The Last of Us” has already bagged eight Emmys in the technical categories that were previously awarded, including best makeup with prosthetics to best guest actor for Nick Offerman’s memorable performance in his endearing third episode.

But he may end Monday’s gala empty-handed, unless one of its stars, the Chilean-American Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey, surprises.

“The White Lotus”, a glamorous satire on high society, went, with its second season in Italy, from a miniseries to the dramatic category.

Jennifer Coolidge, the only protagonist who returned from the first season, is a favorite to win the Emmy for best actress.

Comedies

“The Bear” is the big favorite for the comedy awards, but it will compete in this edition with its first season.

Before Hollywood strikes forced organizers to postpone the Emmy Awards, members of the Television Academy cast their votes in the American summer when the first season of the series that shows behind the scenes of the dysfunctional kitchen of a Chicago restaurant.

Then, “The Bear” launched an even more acclaimed and ambitious second season that Emmy voters will be able to evaluate at its next gala to be held in September of this year.

It sounds confusing, but you shouldn’t lose sleep over favorites Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri.

The show will go up against “Ted Lasso,” the prolific, multi-Emmy-winning series that said goodbye with a disappointing, and likely final, season.

Miniseries

The always competitive category of miniseries may be more distributed in this edition.

“Bronca” and “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, both from Netflix, lead the section with 13 nominations each.

Experts speculate that both will be rewarded, with Ali Wong, in her role as a woman with an apparently perfect life who buys a traffic fight for free in “Bronca”, and Evan Peters in the skin of the terrifying serial killer Dahmer.

Other highlights in this section are Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain in the biographical “George and Tammy”, and Paul Walter Hauser in the also inspired by real events “Black Bird: Confessions of a Murderer”.

Hearings

The Emmy Awards have been losing viewership for years.

Last year’s gala had just 5.9 million viewers, a figure lower than the 2020 pandemic edition called “pandEmmys”, which was broadcast from an empty theater and in which the stars accepted their awards at home from delivery people. with protective suits made of toxic material.

The Emmys are not the only awards to suffer to win audiences back, but galas like the Oscars have recovered since the pandemic.

Having postponed the ceremony to January must not help. Without taking into account the confusion generated by awarding programs that premiered a year and a half ago, the date change places the Emmys in the middle of the Hollywood awards season, which diverts the focus and deprives them of particular publicity.

Source: AFP