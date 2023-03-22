The eradication of racism, a subject still pending in Puerto Rico – Hola News

San Juan, Mar 22 (EFE).- The Afro-descendant community continues to suffer discrimination and low representation in Puerto Rico, where advances have not yet managed to eradicate racism 150 years after the abolition of slavery by Spain.

The Caribbean island celebrates Emancipation Day this Wednesday, which commemorates the decision of the National Assembly of the recently launched First Republic of Spain on March 22, 1873 to put an end to almost four centuries of slavery.

“Although the abolition of slavery is celebrated, that has not meant that racism has been eradicated, therefore the racial issue continues to take on importance in the discussion of our Afro-descendant communities,” Maricruz Rivera Clemente, co-founder of the Afro Corridor in Piñones, in northern Puerto Rico.

Rivera Clemente explains that one of the manifestations of racism on the island is “that lack or little representation in all lines of Puerto Rican society,” from public office, positions of power to the media.

This social problem is so evident that in August 2021 Law 24 was enacted, which designates these dates as the “Week for the Eradication of Racism and Affirmation of Afro-descendants” and recognizes that “people of African descent in Puerto Rico still face derogatory treatment , deprivation of opportunities, marginalization, exclusion and all kinds of discrimination”.

DENIAL OF IDENTITY

This racism has caused part of the Afro-descendant population of Puerto Rico not to identify themselves as such, as shown by the censuses carried out in the last two decades.

In the 2000 census, the first in which the population defined itself, less than 10% identified themselves as black or Afro-descendant. The percentage rose a little in the one carried out in 2010 but fell again when the option of one or more races was included in the 2020 one.

“In Puerto Rico there is a serious problem of identity due to all the political situations that have occurred in the country since the Spanish conquest, because the question of race was a matter of caste,” laments the co-founder of the Afro Corridor and activist in favor of the protection of natural resources and the cultural heritage of Piñones and Loíza.

It is estimated that when slavery was abolished there were more than 30,000 slaves of African origin in the then Spanish colony. They began to be imported in 1518 for mining work, but already in the 19th century they were used mainly in the sugar industry, concentrated in the coastal towns.

Currently, there are black communities throughout Puerto Rico. Although the largest number is found in the extensive metropolitan area, the main concentration of Afro-descendants occurs in Loíza, a town in the north near Piñones that is the only one where the majority of the population is black.

WHITENING THE IMAGE OF THE COUNTRY

The island’s hegemonic class has always been white and that is the image that has been sold abroad since the mid-20th century, specifically to the United States, a country that took control of Puerto Rico after Spain’s defeat in the Spanish-American War of 1898.

“The country’s image was whitewashed,” Rivera Clemente affirms emphatically, citing, among other things, the tourism commercials that were made of the island.

For this, and within the framework of the modernization of the island and the development of tourism, the black populations are displaced from the coastal areas where they mostly inhabited.

The black neighborhoods of San Juan began to disappear from the mid-20th century and, in Piñones, a struggle began in 1967 and for 40 years to prevent the development of hotel projects.

“It is our population that suffers these displacements to make way for a supposed development that does not mean economic and social development for our black communities,” denounces the activist.

However, and with efforts such as those of the Afro Corridor and the celebration this week of the International Summit on Afro-descendants, dedicated to Rivera Clemente, positive progress has been made.

THE AWAKENING OF AFRO CULTURE

“I believe that since we started working 20 years ago we have found significant changes in our people, visibility has increased and racism is recognized as a social problem”, says the activist.

Law 54 states that “racism causes inequality in access to health, education, housing, employment, economic mobility, leadership positions, among others.”

A “disadvantage” suffered by the artist Celso González, who despite being the author of more than 200 works of public art feels ignored by the institutions and considers that Afro art has traditionally been branded as “folklore” and crafts.

“It has been very complex to be able to speak face to face in the art world and for our expressions to have that validation,” González told EFE, who assures that for Afro-descendants “the challenge is greater” and that the difference is “obvious”. of opportunities.

“Currently there has been an awakening or a new approach to the acceptance of Afro-descendant art,” acknowledges González, who advocates an educational process within families since the Government “has never taken action on the matter.”

In his opinion, “the idea is that little by little the opportunities for everyone are more equitable and that talent speak and not pigmentation.”