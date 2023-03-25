The eternal competition for the size of the penis and why ‘Body Positive’ does not promote a different vision of the male sexual organ

man. How would you feel if your woman told you: “darling, in all my sexual experience, I have to say that you are the one who has the biggest”? Do you sweat cold, pain in the ego or relief in equal parts? As if, the emotional dissonance, germinates a series of questions around your own penis.

Despite the ubiquity that it has in our society, there is little need to promote a positive view of the male sexual organ, regardless of its shape, size or other attributes related to its appearance.

The expectations that men have about women’s penis size preferences seem to generate more anxiety and dissatisfaction than an innate dissatisfaction.

What is Body Positive?

The body positive is a movement that is committed to body acceptance. Feminine empowerment and self-love are the main ingredients of body positivity or body positive which, after years of fighting for diversity in fashion, there is a growing challenge to normalize all sizes.

However, the eternal competition for the size of the penis is a constant, so why does ‘Body Positive’ not promote a different vision of the male sexual organ?

Works as a research carried out by a team of scientists from King’s College London, published in The British Journal of Urology International, where it was concluded that the average length of a flaccid penis is 9.16 centimeters and 13.24 centimeters erect; with a thickness between 9.31 centimeters of circumference at rest and 11.66 centimeters erect.

But, in addition to size and thickness, each penis, like any other part of the human body, has as many shapes as people with a penis exist.

Does it matter the size and shape of the penis in ‘Body Positive’?

Those who are faced with this question, live captive by the size of their penis, which they have to plant as effective and pleasant as their thickness and length can be.

Why does it matter the size and shape of the penis in ‘Body Positive’? More than measures, types and shapes, it is necessary to emphasize, once more, that size does not matter, neither in heterosexual relationships nor in homosexuals.

It should not matter because it is not decisive for obtaining the pleasure, nor for being able to offer it.

Of course, it is not necessary for the pene to enter the equation of the placer, a priori. However, if we attend to penetration, it should be emphasized that it is not necessary to have a large size to be able to stimulate the erogenous areas of the other person.

Does it matter the size and shape of the penis in ‘Body Positive’? Find the ways to do with what genetics gave you the best you can, with serenity and expectations. Es el hacer y no el tener. Photo: Istock

Classification of penises

To a large extent, according to MYHIXELmentioning three main classifications of phalluses, stressing, that is, that “this categorization has no scientific basis, rather a subjective one” and its purpose is “to demonstrate the great diversity that exists”.

According to the presence or absence of foreskin.

For the type of curvature. When it is light or moderate, they like the curves, in addition each one has its point and goes better with certain postures.

But attention, “if the curve of the penis is prominent, it is a problem (Peyronie’s disease) that has to be treated by specialists”. Photo: Adene Sanchez

By its form, five types would be contemplated:

Pene pencil, the most common and straight. Pene as you have a thin glans and stretch until reaching the base, facilitating a gradual penetration. Think of an arrow that stands out for having the glans more pronounced than the trunk and is especially present in those cases with circumcision. Since postures with less depth of penetration are more pleasant for the person who receives them. Pene platano, more narrow at the base and the tip and wider in its trunk. In addition, it has a slight curvature. Considered the best type for penetration, as its narrow shape on the glans facilitates dilation. Pene curved, hay que pillarle el punto. If it bends towards the top it is ideal for the missionary’s practice; down below, for the dog; hacia la izquierda, typical of skiers; y hacia abajo la de zurdos.

