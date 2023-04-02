The eternal night of The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes

The Killers is a band universally loved by the people of the capital and in their most recent visit to CDMX, the group from Las Vegas more than demonstrated why they are one of the favorite bands of the Mexicans. In the middle of a diverse audience, in which there were young people, not so young and even parents and children, The Killers offered a concert full of classics in the eternal night that they gave at the Palacio de los Deportes.

And it is that despite the fact that they barely came in 2022, it is known that the Mexican public never has enough of The Killers. On this occasion they played for the first time in 14 years at the Sport’s palaceafter a run of previous shows at the sun forum.

The Killers concert in CDMX was filmed!

Taking advantage of the closeness with their fans, provided by the privacy of the venue, the group confessed that they allowed themselves to record the entire concert. This was announced by frontman Brandon Flowers to the crowd:

“You know? We get asked a lot what our favorite countries to play are. We are lucky to have wonderful fans all over the world, but there is something special in Mexico City. Tonight we make it official, we are filming. Brandon Flowers, The Killers

The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes / Photo: Chris Phelps

The evening started with “My Own Soul’s Warning” from his 2020 album, ‘Imploding The Mirage’. And it was only the preamble to a string of classics, which included “Enterlude”, “When You Were Young”, “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine” y “Smile Like You Mean It”. “Shot At the Night”, part of their 2013 greatest hits compilation. From that moment on, the review of their catalog was quite varied, without neglecting the cuts that made them famous such as “Somebody Told Me”, “Read My Mind” y “All These Things That I’ve Done”.

Flowers, in his already classic and elegant tailor suit, interacted with the crowd; smiling, self-confident and aware of the immense affection that his fans have for him. He returned the gesture with endearing moments like “A Dustland Fairytale”, when the lights dim and dedicates the song to those people who are no longer with us. He spoke particularly of his mother, Jane, who passed away in 2010.

The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes / Photo: Chris Phelps

“Home is not always a place. Sometimes it can be a smell, a memory, a person. For me, my home is mom. And although mom left very soon, her light does not go out.

This is the second time that The Killers arrives at CDMX under the Imploding The Mirage Tour. Promotes the album of the same name and its 2021 concept successor, ‘Pressure Machine’, which earned public and critical recognition. Based on the vocalist’s childhood Brandon Flowers in Nephi, Utah, ‘Pressure Machine’ reached ninth place on the list Billboard 200 in the United States and topped the charts Top Rock Albums y Top Folk Albums.

The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes / Photo: Chris Phelps

At the end of this monstrous tour, which has kept the quartet on the road for 2 consecutive years, The Killers they will have played 98 concerts in North America, Latin America, Europe and Oceania.

After 20 songs came the first and only encore of the day. By then, it would be the third time that the production will throw colored pieces of paper into the air; a trick that guarantees incredible shots in the eternal night of The Killers.

The Killers closed with “Mr. Brightside” in CDMX

And no, there was no other song to say goodbye other than “Mr. Brightside”. The forum was completely illuminated and the satisfaction was evident in the faces of the attendees. “The Killers has just given possibly the best concert of their career at the Palacio de los Deportes”; “I just want someone to mention a band that does the same as The Killers do; “What happened today in the sports hall was something wonderful”, they said on social networks, confirming what happened.

The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes / Photo: Chris Phelps

After having performed in the Arena VFGhe Sport’s palace and as part of the festival Tecate Pa’l Norte, The Killers he will continue with the North American and European legs of his current tour, which will conclude next September in Ireland.

The Killers at the Palacio de los Deportes / Photo: Chris Phelps

