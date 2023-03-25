The EU agrees to Germany’s exception – the internal combustion cars will remain after 2035

It looked for a long time that cars with internal combustion engines would be banned from new car sales within the EU from 2035, but now that will not be the case. After Germany at the last moment stood in the way of a basically finished bill, negotiations took place during the week, which on Saturday resulted in a new agreement between Brussels and Berlin. The reports including Omni.

The EU has reportedly agreed to allow the sale of internal combustion cars powered by e-fuels, while Germany drops its opposition to the bill that says all cars must be carbon neutral after 2035.

From a purely legal point of view, a new category of cars must be introduced and allowed for new car sales. The cars may have internal combustion engines, but they must only be refueled with electrofuels, often abbreviated e-fuels, which are chemically identical to petrol or diesel.

E-fuels are in theory carbon dioxide neutral, but how the fuel is produced determines the climate benefit. Proponents argue that it provides a carbon-neutral fuel, while critics argue that charging electric cars directly is more efficient than using energy to make synthetic fuels.

The EU’s climate minister Frans Timmerman announces that the legal documents will now be chiseled out in more detail.