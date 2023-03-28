The EU reaches an agreement on charging stations for EVs and alternative fuels

FILE PHOTO: An electric vehicle plugged into a charging station in Bilbao, Spain, February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Vincent West

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) – The European Union reached a provisional agreement on Tuesday on the deployment of more car service stations running on electricity and alternative fuels, in a bid by the bloc to reduce the carbon footprint of its sector of the transport.

“The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly charging infrastructure and filling stations for alternative fuels such as hydrogen will be installed across the EU,” said Andreas Carlson, Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, in a statement from the EU.

Sweden currently holds the bloc’s presidency.

Commenting on what he called a “provisional political agreement” between the Council and the European Parliament, Carlson added: “Citizens will no longer have reason to be anxious about finding charging and refueling stations.”

Carlson added that the goal of the block is to make more charging capacity available on the streets of urban areas, as well as along highways.

EU energy ministers are expected to approve an end to sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035 on Tuesday, after Germany won an exemption for cars that run on e-fuels.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel, Spanish editing by José Muñoz)