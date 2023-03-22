The European Championship success gave confidence but sapped the strength – now Turkkila and Versluis want to show that they belong among the elite

After the fantastic performance in Espoo, the country’s couples Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis are eager to see what will happen in the World Cup. Paret går in i tävlingen som sexa i rankingen.

On January 28, the Espoo arena exploded with jubilation when Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis won a medal for Finland and Iceland for the first time in 28 years.

The success led to a busy couple of weeks and an emotional rollercoaster for the couple. While the success was based on self-confidence, the situation was completely new and therefore took a lot of energy.

After the competition, Turkkila and Versluis tried to return to their normal everyday lives, but quickly noticed they were struggling to deal with the mental strain.

– Such a great positive experience took a lot and it took time to calm down mentally. In the future, I have to remember to try to give my head time to catch up, even if I could physically manage to train, explains Turkkila.



Turkkila and Versluis admit that the mental discharge after the EC was a completely new situation to deal with. Bild: Jussi Koivunoro / Yle Juulia Turkkila, Matthias Versluis, paråkning

After the stress of the European Championships subsided, Turkkila caught a cold, which put an end to the pair’s plans to compete in Holland in February. Instead, they have taken a break from competing for almost two months, something that was not optimal, but much needed to be able to recover properly and recharge.

Although it took a while for the couple to process their feelings, they tried to put the success in Espoo behind them as quickly as possible in order to turn their attention to the World Cup, which is one of the highlights of the season.

– The focus has been fully on the WC and we trust that the training will carry us to two fine performances, says Versluis.

Chasing a top 10 finish

In the 2022 Olympics, it was a 15th place. During the WC in Montpellier last year, the pair was 12th.

For this year, the goal is obvious.

– Our goal is to make a good two runs again and then we will see what is enough. Of course we want to improve our position from last year, says Versluis.

They enter the competition with the sixth best points total of the season and therefore have a good chance of qualifying in the top ten – a feat they have not managed before in global championships. According to Turkkila, a top 10 result is a realistic goal.

– There are incredibly talented couples who compete against us. But we want to succeed and show that we belong there among them.

The competition in the WC will be tougher than it was in the EC, mainly because of the talented American and Canadian pairs.

The world ranking in ice dancing Open

1. Madison Chock / Evan Bates USA 220,81 2. Piper Gilles / Paul Poirier CAN 219,49 3. Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Nikolaj Sorensen CAN 214.08 4. Charlene Guignard / Marco Fabbri ITA 213.74 5. Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson GBR 209,18 6. Juulia Turkkila / Matthias Versluis FIN 198.21 7. Allison Reed / Saulius Ambrulevicius LTU 195.67 8. Yevgenija Lopareva / Geoffrey Brissaud FRA 192.85

No major changes in the programs

The pair’s program in the World Cup will be the same as they performed in Espoo, and instead of making big changes, they have focused on going through the performances to work on details.

– When we have looked back at the performances and compared them with what we can do in training, we see that some games look a little cautious, says Versluis.

The training before the WC has therefore consisted of making certain games look “bigger” and “deeper” in the hope of being able to increase the total points further. The adjustments are so small that the audience will hardly notice any difference.





Coach Maurizio Margaglio believes that the pair have found the right focus ahead of the WC. Bild: Jussi Koivunoro / Yle Juulia Turkkila, Matthias Versluis, hairdresser, Maurizio Margaglio

The pair’s coach Maurizio Margaglio is optimistic and hopes for even stronger feelings from Turkkila and Versluis to be able to enchant the audience in Saitama.

– They made two fantastic performances in Espoo. I hope they can convey even stronger feelings to the Japanese audience and everyone back home.

The ice dance takes place on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. The WC in figure skating is broadcast on Yle’s channels.