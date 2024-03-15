The European Parliament condemns Cuba’s mercenarism; also the Government of Ukraine

They venerate the sacredness of the human being in a magnanimous way; That is why there is something sacred in all of them: they want to see us live in freedom and their arm wrestling in the assembly is very beneficial, as if they were going to give their lives for a friend; and it is no small thing, because the wonderful, the garden of free society, will flourish.

That hopeful fight by the MEPs put into context the reality of the suffering of the Cuban people, trapped in a perennial cycle of injustice, imposed by Cuba’s communist totalitarian military dictatorship.

The suspension of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement of the European Union and Cuba (EU-Cuba ADPC) is a proposal of the true lovers of freedom, of the European parliamentarians in their declaration of the serious violations of human rights, the torture, forced labor in internationalist missions and imprisonment for exercising freedom of expression in Cuba.

In the European Parliament, on March 3, 2021, the parliamentarians friends of the Cuban people clearly defined the society of fear prevailing in Cuba and stated:

“There cannot be the slightest shadow of doubt about the classification of a single-party regime, which ignores political pluralism, which pursues discrepancy; that imprisons, persecutes, represses or exiles opponents and defenders of human rights; and that does not respect the minimum fundamental freedoms and the most basic human rights, whether civil or political, economic, social or cultural.”

Recently, MEPs from the ECR (European Conservatives and Reformists bloc), Renew (Renew Europe, centrists and liberals) and the EPP (European People’s Party) parties approved Resolution, 2024/2584(RSP), where they ratified the sanctions against the designated ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, and other senior officials of the Cuban Government and all those responsible for the imprisonment of political prisoners and human rights violations in Cuba.

Similarly, the European Parliament Resolution on the critical situation on the Caribbean island, 2024/2584 (RSP), considers communist Cuba the largest prison for political activists and dissidents in Latin America; which together with the systematic, continuous and flagrant violations of human rights trigger “that the EU-Cuba ADPC has failed in its central objective of improving fundamental freedoms in Cuba.” Therefore, protected by Article 85-3b, the Agreement with Cuba must be suspended

Resolution, 2024/2584(RSP), of the European Parliament addresses other documents and resolutions, in particular, Resolution, 2023/2744(RSP), on Russia’s war against Ukraine and Cuba’s support for illegal, unjustified aggression and unprovoked Putinist Russia to the independent and sovereign Ukrainian territory. The sending of Cuban mercenary soldiers to Ukraine and the signing of a military treaty to export troops to Belarus.

The alliance of communist Cuba with Putinist Russia was also discussed in the Ukrainian media LB.ua, in an opinion article by Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, who stated: “The hundreds of Cuban troops sent to Ukraine, including “Confirmed reports from military officers, many with military backgrounds among them, result directly from the close collaboration that the Cuban government has provided to the shameful Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“For the past 24 months, the Russians have committed war crimes in Ukraine on a daily basis. Raping women, slaughtering men, kidnapping children and bombing theaters and football stadiums while sheltering terrified civilians. This is why the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against Putin for his role in crimes against humanity in Ukraine.”

“I urge Cubans not to join this genocidal path against a peaceful people that has never caused them harm” and he wished for “a free and prosperous Cuba” in the future.

The article is a little longer and although excellent for its description of the Russian warlike reality in Ukraine, it seems more like a columnist’s own narrative. It would be better for the Government of Ukraine to speak like its soldiers on the battlefield to the Castro-communist regime of Cuba and for the highest figures of the State to strongly condemn and take determined measures to change and put an end to the course of the alliance between communist Cuba and Putinist Russia. and Castro’s Cuban mercenarism.

The Government of Ukraine must be a friend of the Cuban people and not of their oppressors in power in the country or keep them warm, but rather follow in the footsteps of the European parliamentarians, who have spoken, taken and suggested convincing measures to stop the serious and flagrant violations of the human rights of the Cuban people.

The MEPs of the ECR, Renew and the EPP parties have said and confirmed the words of the vice president of the Euro Parliament, Dita Charanzová, who perseveres in the importance of ending the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the European Union and He emphasized the work of the European Parliament until the freedom of the Cuban people is achieved.

Vice President Charanzová said: “we need to suspend this agreement (EU-Cuba ADPC), seeing the collusion with Vladimir Putin.”

Ukrainian soldiers, especially those heroines and heroes who fell mortally on the battlefield as martyrs, held high the banner of freedom and patriotism, the two-color, blue and yellow flag; who never hesitated to defend it, much less to raise the white flag of redemption, because the Ukrainians will expel the occupier and recover their territories and Ukraine will be free again.

The Cuban communist totalitarian tyranny has lasted for 65 years in power in the country, not only due to state terror but also due to the financial, economic and moral aid of democratic and free countries. It is time to change this unhealthy and wrong course, in the style of the European parliamentarians who are friends of the Cuban people, freedom is essential to maintain peace in the world.

The Cubans, the free Cuba, like those Ukrainian patriots who fell during the war, will not raise the white flag of redemption, but will continue to wave the tricolor, the red triangle and the lone star, until the disintegration of the Castro-communist tyranny and the founding of the Republic of Free Cuba.