The European Parliament denounced Italy’s new restrictions against LGBT+ couples

Members of the European Parliament condemned the government of Italy after he ordered the Council of Milan to prohibit the registration of children born by surrogacy, children of same-sex couples. According to the legislators, they feel that this measure focused on members of the LGBTQI+ community is about “a deeper attack on those who make up the group on the peninsula.”

The mayor of Milan traveled to Brussels to seek allies in the fight against this decision.

The mayor of the city located in the north of the Mediterranean nation traveled to Brussels, where the Parliament of the European Union is located, with the aim of finding allies to support him in the fight for LGBTQI+ rights. According to some legislators, this policy taken by the administration of Italy will lead to discrimination “not only of same-sex couples, but also of the boys themselves”For this reason, they denounced that the determination was in “direct disagreement with the rights of the child.”

The order he had given Georgina Meloni’s governmentwho took office under the promise of “defending the traditional family”, prohibited the council of this city from registering children of same-sex couples who were born by surrogacy. As a result of this situation, thousands of people took to the streets of Milan and various other parts of Italy in recent weeks as a protest.

Several politicians from the European Parliament denounced this situation.

In addition, some mayors were very harsh against the measure. In an interview with the local media RAI TV, the mayor of the city of Bari, located less than 300 kilometers from Naples, stated that he is not interested in “where or how a boy was born”, since if he lives in his town, he he is interested “in how that child lives”. “It is my duty to make sure that he has the same rights as the rest of the little ones,” said the president of the city bordering the Adriatic.

The brothers from Italy

The right-wing government that he presides over in Italy today is made up of a coalition in which the most important party is “the brothers of Italy”, led by the current premier of the Mediterranean nation, Georgina Meloni.

Federico Mollicone asked that Peppa Pig not be broadcast for showing a same-sex couple.

While this determination is the first direct measure against the rights of people in the LGBTQI+ community, the party was already in trouble when a member asked that an episode of the children’s series Peppa Pig not be shown on television because it showed a same-sex couple.