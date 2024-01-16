The European Union evaluates assisting Ecuador in the face of security crises

BRUSSELS .- The European Union explores various “options” to support Ecuador to confront the rise of violence generated by criminal groups that triggered an “internal armed conflict”, whose point of maximum tension was the taking of hostages on a television station last week.

Community sources informed the media that the European Union is “significantly” strengthening its cooperation with Ecuador on security matters with the intention of building a community resistant to the threat posed by transnational organized crime, noting that “other support options” are being explored for the Andean country in the face of the growing crisis it is going through. .

“Bilateral cooperation”

In Brussels they refer to the memorandum of understanding signed last year, within the framework of the summit between the leaders of the European Union and Latin America, to reinforce the agenda and bilateral cooperation for the next decade with Quito.

In statements from Guatemala, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, expressed the possible support Quito with “financial assistance” to strengthen its capacity to fight organized crime.

The head of European diplomacy insisted that these criminal networks represent “a direct threat to public institutions and to democracy, prosperity and social cohesion of the country” and assured that Ecuador faces an “international challenge” that forces launch “globally coordinated efforts.”

Source: EUROPA PRESS