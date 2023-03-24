The ex-girlfriend of Gaspard Ulliel will pay tribute to him in a book to be published in April

Gaëlle Pietri, ex-companion of the actor who died in early 2022, will publish next month Time to say goodbyea book for him pays homage.

Former companion of Gaspard Ulliel, and mother of his son, the French model Gaëlle Pietri will pay tribute to the actor, who died in January 2022 in a book to be published on April 19 by Grasset editions.

Entitled Time to say goodbyethis text will be “a poignant letter of implacable honesty about the most unspeakable grief and redemption through writing”, announced AFP journalist Jean-François Guyot on Twitter.

Preserve the oceans

In February 2022, Gaëlle Pietri had already chosen to honor the memory of Gaspard Ulliel by contributing to the environmental association Tara Océan, she wrote on her Instagram account:

“Sensitive to climate issues and concerned about the protection of underwater biodiversity, Gaspard would have liked the momentum generated by his disappearance to go to the defense of these causes that were close to his heart.”

According to Tara Océan, the donations collected will allow it “to go further in its action and to carry out new missions in order to better understand the ocean, to make it a common responsibility and to preserve it.”