The excitement of a Cuban family upon discovering that six members were approved for parole

A Cuban family showed their nervousness and excitement upon learning that several of their members received humanitarian parole.

These Cubans had started the immigration process a year ago and to their surprise, the gift of the Three Wise Men arrived this Wednesday, with parole for six people.

The video was shared on the Yusimi 2021 TikTok profile. You can see the moment when a Cuban hairdresser in the United States checks her email and discovers the approval of parole for her family.

The woman’s nervousness was such that she could not communicate with her relatives on the island. “Oh my God, you don’t know what those people have suffered waiting for this,” said the Cuban.

Family members were jumping for joy on the other end of the phone. Everyone was trying to communicate at the same time to share the good news that was coming into their lives.

In May 2023, the United States government modified the selection process for humanitarian parole applications with financial sponsor.

They combined the random approval of cases with attention to requests with longer waiting times, so they could speed up some processes.

The US government recognized that the demand in the region has been enormous for these parole programs. Of the thousand spots that are processed every day, approximately 500 are evaluated at random, in a lottery that can benefit anyone waiting to be chosen.

Las official figures indicate that until November 2023, more than 62,000 Cubans were examined and authorized to travel to the United States and start a new life, far from the precariousness and scarcity they suffer in Cuba.