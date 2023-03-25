The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Part 1 is coming this summer

Telltale Games, Alcon Interactive and Deck Nine Games have new information regarding their game at a developer presentation The Expanse: A Telltale Series shared and confirmed that the series will start with Episode 1 this summer. Based on the hit Syfy/Amazon TV series, it follows the popular character Camina Drummer and Artemis as they travel through space. For their story, the developers wanted to focus on the interactions between crew members, spaceflight, and the ins and outs of life in zero gravity. There are many moments in which the different perspectives of the characters collide and thus cause conflict. However, as time goes on, you will learn more about their backgrounds and what they had to go through in the course of their lives. In terms of story, the game should be structured similarly to the popular hit series.

Typical Telltale gameplay

Gameplay – like all Telltale games – is largely based on the choices you make as the story unfolds. So you have to reckon with more or less difficult consequences for certain paths you have taken. For example, the gameplay trailer unveiled at the Future Games Show shows one of those key decision moments: a crew member gets his leg stuck in a vault door. Choosing to have the member lose their leg will give your crew a bunch of supplies, but it could hurt your crew’s morale significantly.

Telltale Games’ return

Founded in 2004, the development studio has had a bumpy road in recent years after the studio announced its closure in 2018 and many of its announced games like The Wolf Among Us 2 had to be stamped out, the studio’s naming rights were sold to LCG Entertainment in 2019. The development of the sequel to The Wolf Among Us was therefore reinstated. It remains to be seen how the “new” Telltale studio will fare in concrete terms. With the Telltale version of The Expanse we can probably get a picture of it soon.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store to be available. Personally, I’m a fan of both The Expanse and Telltale games, so I’m excited for Camina’s story. Are you similar to me, or aren’t you fans of Telltale or the sci-fi series?

Source: gaming bolt